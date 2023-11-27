A’Ibom Assembly Probes Council Chairman Over Alleged Misappropriation Of Funds

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has mandated its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to investigate an allegation bordering on misappropriation of councils funds and alleged financial recklessness levelled against the Chairman of Mkpat-Enin Local Government Council by Councilors and Supervisors in the Local Government Area.

The resolution of the House during the weekend Plenary was a sequel to a petition received by the House of Assembly against the Chairman of Mkpat-Enin, Hon. Aniekpon Ekpo.

Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions, Prince Aniefiok Attah, had informed the House of a petition by Councilors and Supervisors in Mkpat-Enin against the Chairman of the local government area.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong had asked the Nsit-Atai Lawmaker to read details of the petition, where he disclosed that the petitioners were accessing the Mkpat-Enin Council Chairman of misappropriation of council funds, failure to remit council revenue to the Council account, financial recklessness, alleged refusal to pay their entitlements, amongst other allegation.

Receiving the petition, the House through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong referred the matter to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs headed by Etim-Ekpo/Ika lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Mfon Idung to investigate the allegation and report back to the House for further legislative action.

Our Correspondent recalls that the Hon Aniekpon Ekpo who is serving a three-year term had earlier been suspended by the state Assembly for one full year over similar allegations.