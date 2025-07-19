A’Ibom Assembly Decries Lack Of Work Tools In MDAs

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, led by Effiong Johnson, has expressed concern over the lack of facilities and work tools in various government offices.

During an oversight visit to the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Johnson called on the Assets Management Agency to expedite action on the inventory of government assets and liabilities, to enable timely replacement and boost productivity.

While inspecting the ministry, the committee commended its staff and management for their dedication and punctuality, especially their strong weekend attendance, which Johnson described as “the best” the committee had witnessed across all MDAs under its oversight.

“The committee frowns at the dearth of facilities and work tools in the different offices,” Johnson stated. “We urge the Assets Management Agency to hasten the inventory process to enhance staff performance.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anietie Udofia, welcomed the committee and acknowledged the ministry’s challenges, expressing hope that the government would soon provide the needed tools for effective service delivery.

He thanked Governor Umo Eno for his commitment to workers’ welfare and service delivery under the ARISE Agenda. Udofia, accompanied by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Grace Akpan, and directors, pledged closer collaboration with the House Committee.

Members of the delegation included: Effiong Johnson (Chairman/Chief Whip, representing Mbo); Lawrence Udoide (Deputy Chairman, Ini); Aniefiok Attah (Nsit Attai); Jerry Otu (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara); and Bassey Pius Bassey (Okobo).