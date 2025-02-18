Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements, leading to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers and cultists in Akpautong Village.

New Telehgraph gathered that dangerous weapons and stolen items were also recovered during the operation.

On February 17, 2025, at about 07:20 hours, a retired Staff Sergeant of the Nigerian Army (name withheld) reported that he was awakened by the sound of gunfire at 01:20 hours.

Stepping outside, he saw Kingsley Samuel, also known as “Bobby,” leading a group of armed men.

His son, Daniel Monday Dan, later identified the suspects as Saviour Ime Philip, also known as “Ibia,” Benjamin Joseph Asuquo, also known as “Big Guy,” and Simon Monday Ekong, among others.

The gang reportedly broke into his son’s room, held him at gunpoint, and stole ₦100,000.

Similarly, on February 16, 2025, at about 19:45 hours, Daniel Friday Ibiak from Akpambiet Village, Edo Community, reported that he was attacked while attending a ceremony in Akpautong Village.

The attackers, led by Kingsley Samuel, allegedly dragged him to a secluded area on the false claim that he owed their friend money.

At gunpoint, the armed men forced him to withdraw ₦206,000 via a POS and further extorted ₦10,000 in cash.

Acting on credible intelligence, an eye-led surveillance team tracked the fleeing criminals as they attempted to escape on a tricycle and motorcycles.

Three suspects were apprehended, while others managed to escape.

The arrested suspects, identified as Saviour Ime Philip, 25, Benjamin Joshua, 29, and Simeon Monday, 29, are believed to be part of a notorious gang of cultists and armed robbers that have been terrorizing neighboring local government areas.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two cut-size shotguns, eight machetes, a tricycle, a motorcycle, a generator, and assorted charms. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, fsi, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to eliminating criminal gangs and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He assured residents that the fight against crime will continue with full force. The Police Command has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

