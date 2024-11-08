A’Ibom Announces Burial Arrangements For First Lady, Patience Eno

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Government on collaboration with the family of Governor Umo Eno has officially announced the burial arrangements of the late First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

It would be recalled the Akwa Ibom First Lady died on 26th September 2024.

According to the official statement, of the burial service will hold on 29th November 2024 at her country home in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium LGA, Akwa Ibom.

The service is in honour of her life of faith, dedication, and service to the community.

The statement added that Governor Eno, her grieving husband, and the bereaved family coordinated with the State Government to finalize these arrangements ensuring her impactful legacy is fittingly honoured.

READ ALSO:

Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, made the formal burial announcement on Friday.

She also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the nationwide outpouring of support in the statement.

“We are deeply thankful for the overwhelming prayers, tributes, and comforting words during this profoundly difficult period,” Uwah said.

She further invited friends and well-wishers to join in the series of events to celebrate the life of Pastor Patience Eno.

The week-long memorial activities will begin with the opening of the Mourning House on 20th November 2024.

This will be followed by condolence visits up until 26th November.

A significant event, the Night of Worship and Tributes, will take place on 22nd November at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo, to reflect on her inspirational life through worship songs and tributes.

SSA-ICT, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, emphasized, “Her Excellency was a beacon of hope to many, and this night of worship is a small testament to the light she brought to countless lives.”

Governor Umo Eno, in a moving tribute, described his late wife as more than just a partner: “My wife was not only my partner but a pillar of strength for our family and the people of Akwa Ibom.

“Her compassion and devotion were unmatched, and she will be dearly missed.”

To share condolences, the public is encouraged to send messages to the provided email by 11th November 2024.

For further inquiries, Hon. Otobong Edemidiong can also be contacted on+234 806 930 3636.

The Akwa Ibom community continues to mourn the loss of Pastor Patience Eno, remembering her unwavering commitment to service and her profound impact that resonated throughout the state and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us: