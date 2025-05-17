A’ibom Adopts Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno As Sole Candidates For 2027 Poll

Share

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has stated that the people of Akwa Ibom State have endorsed President Bola Tinubu, himself and the Governor Umo Eno as unopposed candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio stated this yesterday while speaking at the seconnd phase of his constituency empowerment programme for over three thousand beneficiaries and projects commissioning in the North-West Senatorial District of the state on Friday.

According to him, “Let me thank Governor Umo Eno because he is a man of peace. He is a man of God both in attitude and actions. He has been able to bring us all together in Akwa Ibom and that is why we are enjoying peace in the state, because he acts his words.

“President Tinubu is very happy with Akwa Ibom State because of the peace in the state through collaborations of Governor Eno and the President of the State, which has brought development to the state.

The decision to endorse the trio as sole candidates received a voice endorsement from the crowd when Akpabio put the decision to vote.

At the event, Akpabio gave out mini buses, cars, tricycles, fridges, sewing machines. He also gave out cargo tricycles, cash grants of over N2 billion and scholarships to the constituents and beneficiaries from the other two Senatorial Districts of Akwa Ibom State.

