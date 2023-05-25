A’ibom: Academy Sheds Light On Sudden Death Of Ss3 Student

The management of Full Life Academy has shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the death of one of its students, Miss Edima Ini Umoh who was writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Certificate (WAEC) ex- amination. This, they said, became necessary because the parent of the late child has demanded that the school authority furnish them with details of what they called the “unnecessary and unfortunate” death of their daughter Miss Umoh, the last child in a family of five and a final year student of the institution who was writing her WAEC examination, reportedly died in her sleep on Thursday last week, at about 4pm, after complaining of headache.

Narrating the sad event while addressing newsmen yesterday, at the school premises, along Airport Road, uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Principal of the Academy, Pst (Mrs) Aniefonteabasi Victor-Williams, said the sad incident took place at the school while she was ministering in a church and her attention was drawn to the situation. According to Mrs Williams: “We are fully aware of the demise of our student, Edima Ini Umoh, she was in SS3, currently writing her final exams. She has been in this school from creche and the only pioneer student remaining to graduate before the sad event took place.

“Everything happened quickly, because by the time I was called, I was already ministering in my husband’s church as I’m also a pastor. “Shortly before we left school, she was healthy, we even sent her to call us another student from the hostel, we were told that she ear- lier complained of headache and the nurse gave her Paracetamol, during lunch time, 2:30pm and she was fine. “She went to eat and even requested for more because here, we run a very homely facility, if a child is not satisfied, she has the right to get more meal.

“At the time I and the day-students left the school, the Matron said that Edima complained again that she was having headache, the nurse wanted to initiate a malaria treatment “Coaterm” so that the headache does not result to fever, but she rejected, saying that she prefer her mother to come to the school with “amathem” drug.