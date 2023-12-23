A’Ibom: Abducted Judge, Driver Regain Freedom

The Judge of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary, Justice Joy Unwana, who was abducted on Monday night has regained freedom from her abductor.

Receiving the freed Judge in Government House Uyo, the Governor thanked God for her safe release, while appreciating security agencies for their swift response and commitment to duty.

He further assured citizens that the state under his watch would never be a safe haven for criminals, charging security operatives to double their surveillance.

The Governor specifically appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues.

Governor Eno expressed regrets for the grave inconvenience suffered by the judge during her days in captivity, assuring that God who spared her life would adequately compensate her

. He maintained that the security of the state was not compromised as this incident was an outlier, which would be decisively dealt with, adding that “they will be brought to Justice or justice will be brought to them’.

Justice Unwana appreciated the Governor for his concern and his efforts at rescuing her from her abductors. She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.

Present during the debriefing session were Commissioner for Internal Security, Gen. Koko Essien(Rtd.), Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom SAN, and Chief Assam Assam