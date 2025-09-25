A’Ibom @ 38: Peace, Unity Our Greatest Achievement – Udoh

As Akwa Ibom State marks its 38th anniversary, the Chairman of the Board of DAKADAA Skill Acquisition Centre (DASAC), Isantin Churchill Udoh, has described peace and unity as the state’s greatest achievement since its creation.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during the week-long anniversary celebrations, Udoh emphasized that no state could attain Akwa Ibom’s level of development without peace, harmony, and unity among its citizens.

He commended Governor Umo Eno for consolidating on the achievements of past leaders, noting that his administration has shown commitment to both completing inherited projects and initiating new viable ones.

“This is one administration that made it clear that it doesn’t matter who started any project; he is not only completing all inherited projects but also initiating new ones,” Udoh said.

Udoh, who also serves as the Grand Patron of NUJ Zone F, praised Akwa Ibom’s progress in agriculture, industry, arts, and hospitality. He noted that the state’s resources significantly contribute to Nigeria’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He added: “Celebrating 38 years of our existence, I pray that Akwa Ibom State’s journey continues to inspire unity, innovation, and prosperity, while harmonizing our unique heritage and shaping a bright future for our people.”

Highlighting Akwa Ibomites’ entrepreneurial spirit, warmth, and creativity, Udoh called on indigenes at home and in the diaspora to continue supporting Governor Eno’s administration for a more progressive and prosperous future.