A’Ibom @38: Nigeria’s Best Kept Secret, Destination Of Choice – Eno

Governor Umo Eno has described Akwa Ibom State as Nigeria’s “best kept secret” and “destination of choice,” citing landmark achievements in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, health, and education over the past 38 years.

In a statewide broadcast to mark the 38th anniversary of the state’s creation, Eno expressed gratitude to God and the people, noting that Akwa Ibom has transformed from a “rural backwater” in 1987 to a thriving modern state.

“Today, thirty-eight years later, our State has become the destination of choice, the nation’s best kept secret. In place of dusty narrow streets, we now have one of the best road networks in the nation, thriving estates, and a world-class airline, Ibom Air, flying our flag of excellence,” he said.

The governor highlighted Uyo’s rise as a modern capital city, the emergence of Akwa Ibom indigenes in global leadership, and the state’s recognition as a host venue for FIFA and CAF matches.

Reaffirming his Arise Agenda, he pledged to diversify the economy from oil to agriculture and tourism, unveiling a tree crop development plan to restore the state’s position as Nigeria’s oil palm leader. He noted that 771km of roads are completed or under construction across the three senatorial districts.

Eno listed major projects nearing delivery, including the Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road, the Arise Resort (December commissioning), a 5,000-capacity International Convention Centre, a 200-room Ibom Hotel, and the Arise City Centre.

On social interventions, he announced 267 solar-powered homes for vulnerable citizens, food support for 500,000 households, and new schools and healthcare centres. The 350-bed Ibom International Hospital and the Arise Elders Care Centre are also underway.

The governor praised past leaders, urged unity ahead of 2027, and warned against divisive rhetoric. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support, pledging Akwa Ibom’s loyalty and backing for Tinubu’s re-election bid.