A’Ibom: 23 Arrested, Hard Drugs,others Recovered As Police Raid Criminal Hide-Outs

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a major operational success following a coordinated raid of identified criminal black spots within Ibaka Fishing Port, resulting in the arrest of 23 suspects and the recovery of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs and other criminal exhibits.

The command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in a statement yesterday said: ” Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, 4th February, and 12:15 a.m. of Thursday, 5th February, operatives of the Command, acting on credible information, carried out a strategic night operation targeting criminal hideouts within the Ibaka axis.

The statement added that, “During the raid, operatives searched several identified black spots at the Ibaka Fishing Port, leading to the arrest of one Sampson Newstyle ‘M’, Godgift Benabinte ‘M’, Michael Asukwo ‘M’, Prince Ene ‘M’, Goodnews Asukwo ‘M’, Golden Edu ‘M’ and 17 other suspects “Exhibits recovered during the operation include, large commercial quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, chemically enhanced variants of suspected Indian hemp, illicit locally brewed drinks, containers and devices used for inhaling hard drugs.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the suspects’ involvement in criminal activities and to identify other individuals connected to the drug network operating within the area.”

The Command assures members of the public that the Ibaka axis remains calm, with enhanced patrols and surveillance in place to prevent any resurgence of criminal activities.