A’Ibom: 15-Year-Old Student Emerges Face Of AKSEPWMA

…To act as chairman for 24 hours.

A 15-year-old Senior Secondary School 3 student of Word of Faith International School, Uyo Akwa Ibom State, has emerged as the face of the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) and is to act as the Chairman of the agency on the last Saturday of February 2025 during the State monthly sanitation exercise.

Ememobong was declared the face of the Agency following her emergence as the best among the winners of an essay competition instituted by AKSEPWMA in December 2024, where she was also made the Akwa Ibom Sanitation Ambassador alongside, four others who won the competition from different secondary schools in the state.

Announcing Ememobong in a brief ceremony at AKSEPWMA Yard Itam on Tuesday, the Chairman, Prince Akpan Ikim, said the gesture was to inculcate the culture of reading, writing and concentration among secondary school students, noting that it was not a one-off exercise but would continue as a yearly ritual.

Presenting other winners and their packages, Ikim said out of the many entries received from contestants, five best entries were selected including Favour Iniobong Sunday, a JS 2 student of TopFaith Legacy School, Ikot Ekpene, as the fifth.

Others were: Goodluck Luke Udoka of Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene who took the 4th position, Ndifreke Patrick Akpan, SS3 student of St. Paul’s Comprehensive Secondary School who took the 3rd position, and Amaidiong Christopher Umo, JS3 student of TopFaith Legacy School Ikot Ekpene, took 2nd position and Ememobong Udofia came out tops and was declared the Face of AKSEPWMA for the next one year.

According to Obong Ikim, the criteria for judging the winners included: content, originality, language and style, organization and structure and the final score, saying that the five winners selected, performed above average.

Congratulating the winners, the agency boss declared them as worthy ambassadors; ” they are our worthy ambassadors, the winner, Ememobong Udofia, will act as the chairman of the Agency on February 22, 2025 during the sanitation hours till the next day. All the winners will accompany her on the exercise.

“We have concluded arrangements to establish Waste Management Club in secondary schools in the state and the winner has become the face of the agency”. He stated.

Responding, the new face of the AKSEPWMA, Edidiong said it was a rare privilege to contest and win the competition, saying it was a stepping stone to her desired destiny and ambition.

“I thank AKSEPWMA, being the face of the Agency is a step into stardom, and I hope to grow to greater heights and achievements.

“I almost did not participate in the contest because I was disappointed in the last contest I participated but my teacher encouraged me. I thank God that I listened to him and I greatly appreciate Obong Ikim for the gesture”. She expressed.

Our Correspondent reports that each winner was awarded a cash gift from AKSEPWMA ranging from N50,000 to N300,000.

