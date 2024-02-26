A’Ibom: 13 Nabbed For Criminal Conspiracy, Illegal Petroleum Businesses – NSCDC

The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 13 suspects on charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful petroleum product trafficking, mining, and domestic wire theft.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Command’s exhibits yard in Uyo, the state capital.

Eluwade said the Anti-vandal squad members stopped a tanker truck that was allegedly transporting approximately 45,000 litres of tainted diesel along the Ikot Abasi-Port Harcourt highway, based on intelligence.

He added that six individuals were apprehended by the NSCDC Marine Squad at the Forward Operating Base in Ibaka, working with the Nigeria Navy, using seventeen drums containing 300 litres of gasoline each.

The state commandant further disclosed that three individuals were detained by NSCDC agents for their alleged involvement in illicit mining activities within the state.

According to him, two suspects were taken into custody by the command and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly stealing domestic wires from a Uyo residential apartment.

“On February 11, operatives of the Anti-vandal squad intercepted a tanker truck suspected to be conveying about 45,000 litres of adulterated Automative Gas Oil (Diesel) along Ikot Abasi-Port Harcourt highway.

“Similarly, on Feb. 14, the NSCDC Marine Squad in collaboration with the Nigeria Navy Forward Operating Base in Ibaka arrested six suspects with 17 drums (300 litres per drum) of Premium Motor Spirit.

“You will recall that earlier this year, we read the riot Act to miners in the state to operate within the legally approved framework and environmental stipulations or face dire consequences when apprehended.

“Finally, the corps in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two male suspects for stealing household wires from a residential apartment in Uyo.

“The suspects were arrested on February 2 at Ndiya Etok in Ikono LGA with about 10kg of household wires,” Eluwade said.