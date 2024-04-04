AI Workshop Will Attract 120 Experts Worldwide – Minister

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, yesterday said the upcoming National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy Workshop will attract 120 experts across the world. TIjani said this in a statement by his aide on Media and Communications, Isime Esene, in Abuja. According to him, the three-day workshop is scheduled to be held in Abuja from April 15 to April 18.

He added that the workshop, supported by Luminate, would bring together 120 leading Nigerian AI researchers and practitioners, technology companies, civil society organisations and other groups to co-create a comprehensive national AI strategy The minister also said the workshop would leverage human-centred design (HCD) approach to formulate a strategy focused on the needs of Nigerian citizens and communities.