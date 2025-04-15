AI Set To Reshape Nigeria’s Workspaces, Boost Productivity

Share

Artificial Intelligence is fast changing the landscape of modern workplaces, with new research suggesting that businesses in Nigeria are beginning to tap into the potential of AI to improve productivity, collaboration and employee engagement.

A recent study by technology giant HP, titled the Work Relationship Index, highlights the growing influence of AI on work culture worldwide. The report notes that only 28 per cent of knowledge workers describe their relationship with work as healthy, while two-thirds say they want more personalised work experiences and access to tools that support efficiency.

The findings come at a time when Nigerian businesses are increasingly exploring AI-driven solutions to address challenges around productivity and inclusivity, especially in diverse workplaces. One local example is Awari, a Nigerian startup that, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), developed the country’s first multilingual Large Language Model (LLM). The tool supports local languages including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin, and Ibibio — helping teams overcome communication barriers in the workplace.

While AI’s adoption is accelerating globally, experts have raised concerns about the broader impact on jobs and ethical questions around data use, bias and transparency. However, advocates argue that the technology can improve both business outcomes and employee wellbeing when properly implemented.

The Federal Government, through initiatives like the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) unveiled in 2024, says it hopes to leverage AI to drive digital innovation, create new employment opportunities, and improve national productivity. The policy forms part of Nigeria’s broader plan to integrate emerging technologies into sectors ranging from finance to agriculture.

Industry observers say the rise of AI-powered work tools, such as Microsoft’s Copilot and AI-integrated PCs, is also helping businesses simplify tasks and lower energy consumption by shifting from cloud-reliant models to on-device processing.

However, analysts have warned that as AI tools become more widespread, companies will need to balance efficiency with ethical concerns — especially around data security, automation, and the displacement of routine jobs.

Despite these concerns, the research suggests that many workers remain optimistic about the potential for AI to create more engaging and flexible workplaces.

“With the right safeguards, AI could help free employees from repetitive tasks and allow them to focus on creative and high-value work,” the HP report said.

As Nigeria’s AI ecosystem continues to expand, both government and private sector players are expected to play key roles in shaping a future where technology enhances — rather than replaces — the human experience at work.

