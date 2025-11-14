Beyond the fears associated with AI, professional printers have been urged to utilise the technology to enhance and transform their product quality and delivery, recognising the fact that AI’s dependence on human intelligence.

Speaking at a programme titled “Reimagining Print in the Age of AI: How Women Are Reshaping the Industry,” the CEO of Seal Group, Tonya Osato Lawani, at the Annual Female Print Industry Conference- PrintHerCon, in Lagos, said AI complements the job.

She said: “As female printers, we must not be afraid of the future. We must lead it. We must ensure that the next chapter of our industry reflects not only innovation but also inclusion — where women are at the forefront of change, decision-making, and digital transformation.”

She called on the female printers to continue to learn, to collaborate, and to lift each other as they rise, because the future of print is not defined by machines; it is defined by the printers — Women who dare to dream, to adapt, and to lead with purpose.

Lawani said: “For centuries, print has been the foundation of communication — preserving ideas, telling stories, and building brands. Yet, as technology evolves, so must we. Artificial Intelligence is not here to replace our craft; it is here to refine it — to make our work smarter, faster, and more impactful.”

As an Expert Practitioner in the Print Industry who also sits on the boards of some SMEs, she told the women innovators, creators, and pioneers shaping the printing industry, that The Quick Print Shop Limited- which is a member of Seal Group- has seen firsthand how embracing technology redefines possibilities.

“From automated design tools to predictive print management, AI helps us anticipate customer needs, reduce waste, and deliver excellence at scale. But beyond the tools and algorithms, the real power of AI lies in the human intelligence that drives it — which is our creativity, intuition, and vision as women leaders.”

She added that the introduction of technology, especially AI, has transformed their operations almost entirely from a manual process, which tested the company’s endurance, precision, and creativity, but as demand grew, the company realised that the future would not wait for us to catch up, and so had to evolve.

“The turning point came when we integrated some AI-driven design and workflow automation. Suddenly, what once took days could be done in hours — and our team could focus more on creativity and customer experience. But the real breakthrough wasn’t just technological; it was mental. We had to unlearn old habits, trust new systems, and believe that innovation would amplify — not replace — our human touch.”

In her contribution, the Convener of PrintHerCon-Girls Who Print Global, Mrs Ayanfe Ibitoye, called on GWP to have their own archive. “We want to rewrite that story. So, when you search for women who print, you should see the SEO full of it. GWP in Africa is looking forward to educating and advocating for women.”

The CEO of PromoPrints, Patricia Ojora underscored the importance of events like this because women need to educate and instruct in order to grow people.