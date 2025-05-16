AI Pioneer Achi Launches PR Game-Changing Tools

Share

Africa’s leading voice in AI-driven communications, Celestine Achi, is set to launch a revolutionary suite of tools on May 21, 2025, aimed at reshaping public relations strategies across the continent and beyond.

At the core of the launch is his new book, AI-Powered PR: The Essential Guide for Communications Leaders to Master Artificial Intelligence. The strategic manual combines case studies, tools, and actionable prompts to help public relations professionals integrate AI into content creation, media intelligence, stakeholder engagement, and sentiment analysis.

Complementing the book is AI-Powered PR: The Interactive Experience, a first-of-its-kind gamified platform where users assume the role of a digital PR strategist. Participants will navigate high-stakes scenarios in crisis management, campaign design, and audience analytics, developing real-world skills in an immersive environment.

Achi is also unveiling two transformative frameworks designed to accelerate AI adoption in communications. The first, the AI-PR Maturity Model, is a diagnostic tool that enables organizations to assess their readiness, benchmark against industry standards, and create customized roadmaps for advancement.

The second, the TABS-D Framework, outlines a five-phase methodology—Train, Adapt, Build, Ship, Deploy—guiding organizations from foundational AI literacy to full-scale implementation, ensuring practical, ethical, and performance-driven use of AI in PR.

The TABS-D model has already been deployed by Nigeria’s National Orientation Agency to develop AI-powered citizen engagement systems and scenario-mapping dashboards. Similarly, pan-African NGOs have leveraged the AI-PR Maturity Model to secure grants by demonstrating measurable progress in communications excellence.

Achi’s broader mission is to train 100,000 African communicators in AI leadership by 2030 through books, certification programs, podcasts, and a growing digital learning community.

“Africa doesn’t need to catch up—we need to lead,” Achi stated. “This is about equipping a generation to shape narratives, own data, and deploy technology responsibly.”

Endorsed by Ike Neliaku, FNIPR, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the book is regarded as a vital contribution to the future of the profession.

With this launch, Celestine Achi isn’t just releasing a book—he is laying the foundation for Africa’s leadership in the AI-powered future of global communications.

