AI Offers Huge Promise On Breast Cancer Screening

Artificial Intelligence can “safely” read breast cancer screening images according to a Swedish study. Researchers led by a team at Lund University found computer-aided detection could spot cancer at a “similar rate” to two radiologists.

But they said more research was needed to fully determine whether it could be used in screening programmes. Experts in the UK agreed AI offered huge promise in breast cancer screening, reports the BBC.

This is not the first study to look at the use of AI to diagnose breast cancer in mammograms – X-rays of the breast. Previous research, including some carried out in the UK, has looked retrospectively, where the technology assesses scans which have already been looked at by doctors. But this research study saw AI-support- ed screening put head-to-head with standard care.