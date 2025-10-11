AI Not Enough: People Management, Sustainability Key To Organisational Performance – Expert

Human resource development expert, Dara Thomas, has identified people management and sustainability as integral to achieving long-term organisational performance. Dara Thomas, a researcher with expertise in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), sustainability, project management, corporate performance, and people management, in a statement, said positive results suffer when the well-being and the motivations of workers are neglected. “People management and sustainability are inseparable.

You cannot achieve long-term organisational performance if you ignore the well-being and motivations of the people inside it,” he argued. In a study published in the Journal of Big Data, Thomas and his colleagues reportedly reviewed over 400 papers to chart the role of Artificial Intelligence in renewable energy systems, concluding that technology alone was not enough.

To achieve efficiency and reliability, Thomas said, firms must also embed sustainability principles into decisionmaking. Also, in Innovation and Green Development, the PH’D candidate at the Business School, Sichuan University, said his work on ESG (Environmental Social Governance) disclosure revealed how transparent environmental reporting boosts firm performance, stating that doing good for the planet also creates measurable value for stakeholders.

“Sustainability is not just an environmental issue. It’s about people, governance, and systems. Whether in hospitals, companies, or energy markets, the principles of responsibility and transparency apply,” he stated. According to him, as global economies transition towards greener and more inclusive models, research must be impactful. “That means it must engage policymakers, guide businesses, and most importantly, improve people’s lives,” he added.