AI: Nigeria, others should invest in digital infrastructure, says IMF

As the world gets more involved in deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that the new tech will impact about 40 per cent of jobs across the world. According to the Managing Director, IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, the world is currently on the brink of a technological revolution that could jumpstart productivity, boost global growth and raise incomes around the world.

Yet it could also replace jobs and deepen inequality. She said in a report released yesterday that IMF staff assessed the readiness of 125 countries by using the AI Preparedness Index. According to her, the findings reveal that wealthier economies, including advanced and some emerging market economies, tend to be better equipped for AI adoption than low-income countries, though there is considerable variation across countries. Singapore, the United States and Denmark posted the highest scores on the index, based on their strong results in all four categories tracked. “Guided by the insights from the AI Preparedness Index, advanced economies should prioritise AI innovation and integration while developing robust regulatory frameworks. This approach will cultivate a safe and responsible AI environment, helping maintain public trust. “For emerging market and developing economies, the priority should be laying a strong foundation through investments in digital infrastructure and a digitally competent workforce.” She said the rapid advance of artificial intelligence had captivated the world, causing both excitement and alarm, and raising important questions about its potential impact on the global economy. “The net effect is difficult to foresee, as AI will ripple through economies in complex ways. What we can say with some confidence is that we will need to come up with a set of policies to safely leverage the vast potential of AI for the benefit of humanity, she said. She said in her report that many studies had predicted the likelihood that jobs will be replaced by AI. “Yet we know that in many cases AI is likely to complement human work. The IMF analysis captures both these forces. “The findings are striking: almost 40 per cent of global employment is exposed to AI. Historically, automation and information technology have tended to affect routine tasks, but one of the things that sets AI apart is its ability to impact highskilled jobs. As a result, advanced economies face greater risks from AI—but also more opportunities to leverage its benefits—compared with emerging market and developing economies. “In advanced economies, about 60 percent of jobs may be impacted by AI. Roughly half the exposed jobs may benefit from AI integration, enhancing productivity. For the other half, AI applications may execute key tasks currently performed by humans, which could lower labor demand, leading to lower wages and reduced hiring. In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear,” she added. According to her, in emerging markets and low-income countries, by contrast, AI exposure is expected to be 40 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

These findings suggest emerging market and developing economies face fewer immediate disruptions from AI. At the same time, many of these countries don’t have the infrastructure or skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI, raising the risk that over time the technology could worsen inequality among nations. She pointed out that AI could also affect income and wealth inequality within countries. She said: “We may see polarization within income brackets, with workers who can harness AI seeing an increase in their productivity and wages—and those who cannot falling behind. Research shows that AI can help less experienced workers enhance their productivity more quickly. Younger workers may find it easier to exploit opportunities, while older workers could struggle to adapt.