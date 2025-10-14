AI: Labour Seeks Ethical Deployment Of Technology To Serve Humanity

Labour unions, the NonAcademic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have urged Nigerian workers and policymakers to ensure that the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) serves the interest of humanity rather than profit-driven exploitation.

Speaking at the 2025 Workshop of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), held in Ibadan, the General Secretary, NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, emphasised the need for workers to adapt to technological changes without losing focus on economic justice, job security, and human dignity.

In his address titled “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Stakeholders,” Prince Adeyemi described AI as a double-edged innovation that, if wisely embraced, could enhance productivity and efficiency rather than eliminate jobs. “I do not share the belief that AI has come to displace workers or destroy jobs.

On the contrary, I believe AI is here to enhance productivity, save time, and empower workers who are willing to embrace it,” Adeyemi said. However, he warned against complacency among workers, stressing that responsibility for productivity ultimately rests with humans, not machines.

“AI cannot think for us, nor can it take responsibility for our work,” he noted, adding that workers must remain vigilant about the quality and accuracy of AI-generated outputs. Adeyemi also used the occasion to criticize what he termed the “policy of corruption” in governance, lamenting that corruption has become institutionalized in Nigeria, eroding the welfare and dignity of workers.

He decried the “dangerous compression of wages” and worsening living conditions for workers, calling on journalists and labour writers to expose anti-worker practices and uphold truth in their reportage despite pressures from political and corporate interests. “The future of work is not to be feared, but to be shaped. Artificial Intelligence, if embraced wisely, can be a tool for liberation rather than oppression,” he said.

On his part, Ajaero described the theme of the workshop as “a sounding of the bugle,” warning that AI, under capitalist control, poses a threat to workers’ rights and collective power. “The future of work in the era of Artificial Intelligence is a pivotal battlefield in the ongoing struggle between workers and those who want to exploit them,” Ajaero said.

He cautioned that AI, though presented as technological progress, could deepen inequality by enabling job casualisation, de-skilling, and digital surveillance, while eroding workers’ bargaining power. According to Ajaero, “AI in the hands of big capital is primarily a tool for intensifying exploitation, reshaping labour relations towards greater precarity, and eroding the very foundation of workplace rights.”

The labour leader called on unions and workers to take proactive steps to shape the future of work in a way that ensures technology serves humanity, promotes decent work, and protects workers’ rights.