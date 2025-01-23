AI: It Takes Visionary Leadership To Drive Technology – Nwosu

Share

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwou has extolled the technological revolution in the banking sector but said it should also be allowed to permeate into political leadership.

Nwosu who spoke on Thursday at a summit on AI Orchestration, The Conductor Approach, organised by The Next Big Thing Continental (TNBTC), in conjunction with Cosmopolitan University Collaborative Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said the summit is to awaken people’s consciousness.

The ADC Chairman who is also President of TNBTC, noted that people pioneering the technology revolution in the banking industry “may have created over 10,000 jobs without even them knowing this.”

He stated that what is needed is a visionary leader, pointing out that Morocco “came up with a visionary leadership that is providing the electric power that has more or less revolutionised the country.

“The Ghana Cyber Security Agency started a system that has revolutionised security in Ghana. We want to see that take place everywhere.

“If (our) government can invest in that, and other African countries, the young people will grow,” Nwosu added.

According to him, TNBTC’s partnership with Cosmopolitan University is to help bring AI to the doorstep of many people who need it, adding that it is a challenge for people in government to take the message to their different constituencies.

“We are sensitising people; we are creating algorithms that when you apply, you see everything that went from traditional account to any state government.

“And you see how the filtration process has evolved, no more any secrets. And if everything has become very open and transparent, the political leaders will get more disciplined.

“What attracted me to politics is because of development. We are not doing very well in that part.

“Therefore, I had to take a step back and say, we can do a lot of things if we populate the country, the constituencies, the cities, with people who are not in politics but who are innovators, creative thinkers, and leaders.

“People who think they are doing things, hiding money, they will see that you can’t hide money anymore, everything is in the open. And they are the first to get disciplined,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Maj-Gen Charles Maduegbunam (rtd.), said there is nothing like technology transfer, arguing, “How can technology be transferred to somebody who is not prepared to acquire it?

“You must be ready. You must say to yourself, I want this technology. And you do all you can to acquire it. You must go out and acquire technology,” he said.

Maduegbunam who was Director General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), stated that artificial intelligence is not merely a trend but a transformative force that shapes the world.

“As we witness exponential growth in processing power, data availability, and algorithmic sophistication, artificial intelligence is redefining how we interact with information, business, and even with one another,” he added.

He however stated the deployment of artificial intelligence technology is not without significant ethical challenges, pointing out that issues such as bias, data security, and the impacts of automation and developments raise vital questions about the future of artificial intelligence.

“It is our collective duty to build artificial intelligence systems that are trustworthy, transparent, and beneficial to all.

“Together, let us advocate for comprehensive frameworks that guide the responsible deployment of technology. We also need to align our efforts with sustainable development goals.

“Technology should serve to uplift the most vulnerable among us, addressing pressing issues like climate change, healthcare access, and education disparities.

“It is in practice that we channel our energy and ingenuity into creating solutions that are not only smart, but also inclusive and sustainable,” he advised.

Share

Please follow and like us: