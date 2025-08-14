‘AI, Indispensable Catalyst For Nigeria’s Agriculture Revolution’

Nigeria’s agricultural sector, a cornerstone of its economy, faces significant challenges despite its vast potential. Despite employing 40% of the population and boasting over 84 million hectares of arable land, the industry remains hindered by low productivity, fragmented supply chains, poor infrastructure, and limited access to financial services.

Chief Operating Officer of Foodstuff Store, Diana Tenebe, emphasised that these issues, compounded by climate change, threaten food security for Nigeria’s rapidly growing population. She argued that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not merely a technological advancement but a necessity for revolutionizing Nigerian agriculture.

“AI’s most immediate impact is in precision farming, where it integrates with IoT sensors, drones, and satellite imagery to provide real-time data on soil conditions, crop health, and weather patterns. Smart irrigation systems optimize water usage, while AI-powered drones detect pests early, allowing for precise interventions. “Early trials in Nigeria have shown yield increases of 60-70%, demonstrating AI’s potential to enhance productivity.

Beyond the farm, AI helps mitigate climate risks by analyzing weather data to provide localized forecasts, enabling farm- ers to adjust planting schedules and adopt resilient crop varieties. “The technology also addresses inefficiencies in Nigeria’s agricultural supply chain, where significant post-harvest losses occur due to poor logistics.

“AI optimises transportation routes and inventory management, reducing spoilage and ensuring more produce reaches markets. Agritech companies like Crop2Cash have already proven its economic impact, helping over 500,000 farmers increase their incomes by up to 70 per cent.

“Additionally, AI-driven fintech solutions expand financial inclusion by assessing creditworthiness through alternative data, granting smallholder farmers access to loans and insurance. “Mobile apps powered by AI also serve as virtual extension agents, offering farmers personalized advice on best practices.

“However, barriers to AI adoption remain, including high costs, limited awareness, and infrastructural deficits. “Despite these challenges, Nigeria is making strides through government initiatives like the National AI Strategy, which promotes research and development, and partnerships with agritech startups.” Tenebe stressed that AI is not a luxury but a critical tool for transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector.