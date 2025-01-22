AI Implores Authorities To Ensure Safety Of Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif, Lawyer

Share

Amnesty International has implored the Nigerian authorities not to be partial but transparent in investigating threats to the lives of Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer Abba Hikima.

The Sokoto State government is charging Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff for the “use of insulting or abusive language” while criticising the governor of Sokoto state, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu.

The Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Dr. Isa Sanusi said in a release that, “Right now, apart from facing persecution for exercising freedom of expression, Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer Abba Hikima are being subjected to threats.

“Including phone calls and inperson confrontations by sponsored thugs and individuals claiming to be ‘intelligence agents’.

“At the court hearing, Barrister Hikima was compelled to apply for armed police protection due to the hostile atmosphere in court and the request was granted by the court.

“For the trial, they were also stalked at their hotel, accosted and intimidated by some individuals.

“These actions represent an alarming abuse of power and a calculated attempt to intimidate and punish those who speak out for their society and lawyers defending them.

“The hostilities being faced by Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif and Barrister Abba Hikima are increasingly making their appearance in court in Sokoto dangerous.”

The Country director said that,”Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif was abducted by armed men and whisked into a tricycle on November 13, 2024 while going to collect her mobile phone from a charging point.

She was beaten and thrown out of a moving tricycle and left with severe injuries. “The governor’s frightening intolerance of dissenting voices through heavy handed clampdown on critics is unacceptable in a free society.

No one should be punished solely for expressing an opinion that is contrary to that of government.”

Share

