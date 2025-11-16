AI-generated Miracles Flood Social Media

One of the prophecies of the end time is that knowledge will cover the earth as water covers the sea. One of such is Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has both positive and negative uses. ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports on the challenges it poses to the Christian faith, especially on miracles

Videos have been going viral recently on Social media about AI generated miracles, which are seemingly gaining ground and portend a greatest to the Christian faith. One of the videos shows a pastor casting out a demon, and the afflicted congregant, in a fearsome moment of the supernatural, crawls vertically up a wall, defying gravity. Another video shows a man ministering deliverance to a woman afflicted with a purported swollen arm. Chickens were seen flying out, and the swelling was going down like a deflated tire on a vehicle. In another one, a preacher delivers a stirring sermon to Avast, rapt congregation hanging on his every word. Both events are fabrications—digital miracles generated not by divine power, but by Artificial Intelligence.

This is the new frontier of faith in the age of AI: a landscape where the line between the inspired and virtual is blurring. As Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries from healthcare to logistics, itsforay into the spiritual realm is raising profound theological and ethicalquestions. Is it a tool for good, a modern-day research assistant for the busy pastor? Or is it, as some fear, a harbinger of biblically prophesied deception, a “bad omen” capable of manufacturing false wonders on anunprecedented scale? The result is a deep and complex dichotomy within global Christianity, forcing a re-examination of the very nature of miracles, conviction, and the role of the Holy Spirit.

Administration tool, but not a Spiritual pedal

For a growing number of clergymen, the answer lies in pragmatic, carefully bounded use. They see it as a school of thought that sees AI as a powerful administrative tool, not a spiritual pedal. Reverend Ogechukwu Chijioke, founder of Circle ChurchGlobal, is one such pastor. He publicly utilizes AI platforms like ChatGPT forresearch and logistical tasks but draws a firm, non-negotiable line at the coreof his ministry.

“AI cannot reproduce conviction,” Reverend Chijioke, in a recent interview, said emphatically that he identifies this intangible quality—the divine spark that transforms a human heart—as the essential, irreplaceable element of a life-giving sermon and that one comes directly from the influenceof the Holy Spirit. For him, AI is a sophisticated “research assistant,”invaluable for crossreferencing historical facts or exploring theological ideas, but utterly incapable of generating authentic faith. “AI can give you facts,” he succinctly notes, “but it can’tgive you fire. It can’t make you believe what you’re saying.” The “Lying Wonders”: AI and the Manufactured Miracle Standing in stark contrast to this cautious utility is the alarming trend of AIgenerated supernaturalism.

The viral videos of wall-crawling congregants and AI-generated crowd draws up curiosities, but, for many believers, they represent a direct assault on the integrity of the Christian faith. “It is nothing but deceit,” says Mr. Taiwo, a concerned Christian. He believes such practices are designed to confuse genuine seekers and represent a profound betrayal. “As a pastor, you are portraying the light,but if you manipulate videos of performing miracles, it is not right because it will be working against the Christian faith.”

He goes further by warning of the collective damage: eroded trust and new avenues for critics to attack Christianity. His conclusion is stark: “Artificial intelligence is a bad omen in Christianity… the creation of the devil to deceive humanity.” Sign of the End time Mr. Femi Morgan echoes these sentiments. “Any serious Christian should know that AI is one of the signs of the end time,” he says, referencingthe biblical prophecy in Daniel 12:4, which states that in the end times,”knowledge shall increase.” Biblical Prophecy and the “Powerful Delusion” A minister of the word and a new media enthusiast, Ayo Ashley, stated that with all of these miracles being pandered on social media, all withthe use of Artificial Intelligence, it is not by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. In his words, he said,” If e no be the Holy Spirit, e no fit be the holy Spirit.” Rev Olusola Makindipe, in his summation, said that Artificial Intelligence needs to be defined first as it is something created out of something. It was created by human beings, and it is for a season. Miracles can be seen in different ways depending on yourdiscipline, but in Christendom, they can be seen as something miraculous from the Lord God Almighty.

For example, the blind receiving their sight, in medical terms, people having issues with their eyes receive correction in ways like the use of spectacles or through corrective surgery, which is called correction or restoration in medical terms, which people can erroneously call a miracle. Further, he said, AI-generated miracles can’t affect one’s faith, and that is dependent on the depth of your faith, but if we look at it, are there AI-generated miracles? I will say no, but if it tends the path of yes, it becomes so because it is created by human beings, and it is what we feed it that it will bring out. In my view, it is showing the extent to which knowledge can be sought after in the environment. The definition of faith needs to be implied, as it means believing in Christ and his works for Christians.

For another person, they may believe in something, and the extent they hold on to facts relating to thatthing. Impacting the faith could be subjective, and it cannot replace the Holy Spirit because God revealed himself as God the Father, and some in the Western world see him as God the Mother. Secondly, as God the Son, who is Jesus Christ the Messiah and Saviour of the world, and God the Holy Ghost, whom the majority call the Holy Spirit. AI is temporal, interpretative, and subjective, and has its limitations. This interpretive framework delivers AI as a key player in an unfolding divine narrative. The most potent theological fear is its capacity for mass deception, seen by some as a literal enactment of scripture. The Bible explicitly warns that the end times will becharacterised by false signs. 2 Thessalonians 2:9-11 speaks of the”lawless one” who will operate with “all sorts of displays ofpower through signs and wonders that serve the lie.” AI brings this prophecy to life in terrifyingly tangible ways: Fabricated Miracles: Photorealistic, AIgenerated”miracles” provide a modern tool for the “lying wonders”that could authenticate false prophets, deceiving millions with seemingly irrefutable video evidence.

The System of Control: Beyond fake videos, AI is the engineof vast data systems. For some theologians, this resonates with the apocalyptic imagery of the “beast” in Revelation 13, which exercises control over commerce and identity—a plausible modern incarnation of such a mechanism. The Blurring of Truth: The ability of AI to create persuasive synthetic media fosters an environment where reality is malleable, creatingfertile ground for the “powerful delusion” warned of in scripture, where truth itself becomes a casualty. In conclusion, the integration of Artificial Intelligence into religion presents a defining challenge for the global Christian community.It can be a powerful tool for efficiency or a perilous gateway to deception.The consensus among the faithful appears to be that while AI may be able todraft a sermon, it can never preach it with power; it can fabricate a miracle, but it can never perform a true act of divine grace.