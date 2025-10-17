AI: Financial Institution Workers Demand Radical Reforms To Protect Employees

The National President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, has urged trade unions to urgently reinvent themselves in response to the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the global workforce, warning that failure to adapt could render unions obsolete.

In a paper titled “Job Security and the Future of Trade Unions in the AI Era,” Comrade Oluwole described AI as a continuation of technological evolution that began decades ago, noting that it represents the “fourth industrial revolution.”

He observed that while AI presents opportunities for innovation and new skill creation, it also poses significant threats to job security, particularly in routine and low-skilled roles. “Before AI, the functions threatened were minimal, but today, almost every sector — including technology itself — faces job displacement,” he said.

Citing the World Economic Forum, Oluwole revealed that between 15 and 30 per cent of existing jobs are already under threat due to AI, with the potential for higher displacement as the technology advances. Oluwole warned that trade unions now faced dwindling membership caused by automation, high employee mobility, reduced employment opportunities, and the decline of physical workplaces.

“The danger is not only for unions but also for workers in the AI space who risk exploitation without adequate representation,” he said. He stressed that global employers may exploit workers from developing countries by offering lower wages and poor working conditions if unions fail to act swiftly.

To counter these risks, the ASSBIFI president called on unions to “shift focus from merely negotiating wages and welfare to adapting technology to rebuild the workers’ movement.” He recommended that unions:review their traditional roles to accommodate the informal and gig economies. organize workers within the tech space, collaborate with global labour bodies such as ITUC and UNI Global, adopt AI-driven systems to improve organizing and advocacy.

Comrade Oluwole identified two key demographics affected by AI — aging or low-skilled workers who face job losses, and younger workers who stand to gain from emerging opportunities. He said unions must negotiate fair compensation and upskilling programmes for older workers while supporting younger ones to acquire digital competencies.

“Unions must also be involved in the design and implementation of AI to prevent discrimination, exploitation, and privacy violations through surveillance,” he added. He urged continuous engagement between unions, government, and employers to develop an agenda that supports fair transition, including investment in training, infrastructure, and social protection.

In his concluding remarks, Oluwole emphasized that trade unions must embrace modernization and global collaboration to remain relevant. “For trade unions to survive, we must become forward-looking, invest in AI tools, and build alliances across borders. AI should not be seen as a disruptor, but as an ally that can help reinvent and strengthen the labour movement,” he said.

In the same vein, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, believes that a comprehensive and inclusive reform of Nigeria’s social protection systems will shield workers from the disruptive impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the world of work.

Faleye made the call recently at the 2025 Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) Workshop, held in Ibadan. Speaking on the theme, “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders,” the NSITF boss warned that Nigeria must act fast to ensure workers are not left behind as AI reshapes industries, jobs, and the global economy.

“The future of work is already here, and the choices we make today will define the dignity of labour for generations to come,” Faleye said. “AI is not the enemy of labour; ignorance is. The real danger lies in not preparing, not adapting, and not protecting.”