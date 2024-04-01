AI: Experts Harp On Stricter Data Privacy Measures In Payments Ecosystem

The Chairman of the Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions (CCISONFI), Mr. Festus Amede, has identified Data Minimisation Principles, User Consent and Control, as well as Compliance with Privacy Regulations as important elements in protecting privacy in payments. Amede, who was represented by an executive member of CCISONFI, Mr. Olusola Odediran (also, the Chief Information Security Officer) Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), spoke at the maiden edition of Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON 1.0) held in Lagos. Speaking on the topic, ‘Payments: Trust, Security and Privacy in the AI Era,’ Amede, who explored the critical aspects of trust, security, and privacy in payments, provided insights into the challenges, solutions, and future trends in safeguarding transactions in the digital landscape.

Speaking on the topic, 'Payments: Trust, Security and Privacy in the AI Era,' Amede, who explored the critical aspects of trust, security, and privacy in payments, provided insights into the challenges, solutions, and future trends in safeguarding transactions in the digital landscape. The CCISONFI chairman stated that although the payment industry enjoys such regulatory oversights arising from the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA) and Data protection laws, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and the compliance requirements for businesses, the industry has balanced security ular security audits and penetration testing; employee training on security protocols; and ensuring collaboration with payment security experts.

Speaking further on the need to build trust in payment systems, Amede, who is also the CISO of Zenith Bank Plc emphasised the importance of trust for consumer adoption, transparency in transactions, and commitment to securing the payment infrastructure. He stated that the Payment Systems are exposed to such threats and vulnerabilities as Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches, Phishing and Social Engineering, and malware and ransomware. Ikenna Ndugbu, the Chief Compliance Officer, represented by Isoken Aigbomian, the regional sales Manager, Moniepoint, highlighted the evolution of Moniepoint into a leading payment processor, stating: “We started off with a virtual account service where we automated payments or transfers, allowing customers and businesses to make and receive payments seamlessly through transfers.

This was what catapulted and was modified into the limelight and household name that seems to be.” Aigbomian emphasised the company’s focus on providing flexible payment options to businesses across various sectors. “Today, Moniepoint offers a wide variety of payment options to businesses. There is an online payment platform, in-person payments option and then there are the cash payments via our ATM network, which is almost, I think, one of the largest, as well.” She explained how Moniepoint MFB identified the need for a seamless payment experience and developed innovative solutions to address it. “So, what we did was we looked inward, and we said the most popular means of payment in Nigeria is transfer. So we worked with our engineers and were able to build an infrastructure.”

Roosevelt Elias, the founder of Payble, noted the importance of data privacy and security in the age of digital payments, stating, “It is essential to preserve the details of such trusted transactions, as they often hold significant importance for the company’s outcomes and operations.” He endorsed cautious use of data and highlighted the need for AI encryption and compliance based companies to protect user privacy and ensure regulatory compliance.