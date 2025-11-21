AI: ‘Energy Sector Future In Nigeria, Others Is Positive’

The future of the energy sector in Nigeria and other countries is bright with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Solutions Engineer, Cisco Systems Inc., Alan Gerrish, has said.

He stated that AI, when adopted well, has the capacity for operational and managerial efficiency, as well as high productivity.

He spoke during an AI webinar with the topic: “AI and the future of energy: Driving efficiency, safety and sustainability in energy operations.” The webinar was organised by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria in collaboration with Cisco.

Gerrish said, “I think it’s not really specifically for Nigeria, this comment. I think for any country that’s in the energy or any other business that’s looking at deploying Gen AI, if they’ve done the homework, they should make sure that their use cases make sense. And then the return on investment is obvious.

“The energy use cases that I’ve seen and am working across the Middle East with other energy companies, they’re all initially looking to streamline operations, which is an obvious low-hanging fruit area to attack.

How can we streamline operations, be they manufacturing, delivery, supply chain, looking for leaks or ways to help with taking away manual tasks that will take a lot of time? And I think that’s the low-hanging fruit.

“But then I started to see companies look to see how they can use Gen AI to open up completely new areas of revenue streams because of time or manpower or other demands that they just weren’t able to investigate before Gen AI came along because it’s so powerful.”

He added: “You can set these models up in a way that they can start to take decisions and actions for you, obviously, as you’ve been in the loop somewhere to make sure it’s taking the right decisions.

But that really streamlines operations to the point where you can free up so many people to do other tasks. It just makes the whole thing much more efficient and grows the lines of business.

“So, that is ultimately what the industries are trying to do. And also to keep up with the person next door, because if they’re doing it and you’re not, there’s this concept of becoming so left behind in the Gen AI race that once some competitors get so far ahead of you, you can never catch up because the skill gap and the time it would take to catch up is overwhelming. So there’s a need to at least be looking, planning to roll something out where it makes sense.”

IT Manager, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Seye Solabomi, reiterated that AI’s value lies in application. He described successful use cases including predictive maintenance, autonomous optical gas imaging (OGI) drone inspections, renewables integration, smart-grid optimisation,

He also noted the environmental trade-offs: AI systems consume energy, so benefits must be evaluated alongside their carbon and energy costs.

He emphasised cross-functional change management, reskilling and human-in-the-loop safeguards as prerequisites for sustainable adoption.

MEMAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Clement Isong. In prerecorded AI-generated opening remarks described the webinar was described as a strategic collaboration with Cisco to explore how AI can drive efficiency, safety and sustainability across downstream energy operations.

He highlighted MEMAN’s role in convening stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and supporting practical pilot projects and policy engagement.

According to a communique on Friday, participants at the webinar raised concerns about job displacement and auditability. Presenters acknowledged that while automation removes certain manual tasks, it also creates roles for operators, supervisors, domain specialists, and AI auditors, and that deliberate re-skilling pathways are required.

“Governance recommendations included multi-disciplinary oversight (technical, legal and operational), continuous audit practices, manual override (kill-switch) design, and active engagement with regulators and standards bodies,” it said.