AI: Elumelu Seeks Urgent Action On $4trn Capital Mobilisation, Electricity, Youth Empowerment

…as UBA leads economic conversation with new white paper

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, has called for Africa’s deliberate inclusion in the global conversation shaping Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital ethics and governance, warning that exclusion will amount to a new form of economic marginalisation.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of a United Bank for Africa (UBA) white paper on mobilising $4 trillion in untapped African capital, held on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings 2025, Elumelu said the world must be intentional about including Africa in framing the digital future. “Africa must be included.

The world must be deliberate in including Africa. The conversation on AI governance, ethics, and protocols must not happen without us at the table “Digital inclusion in the 21st century is economic inclusion. We must ensure the digital transformation of Africa leads not just to productivity, but to the democratization of prosperity”, Elumelu declared.

The founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of UBA Group, further stressed that technology, without access and enabling infrastructure, would deepen inequality rather than bridge it.

According to him, Africa’s youth possess immense digital talent but are constrained by poor electricity access and inadequate policy frameworks. “Over 50 per cent of our people don’t have access to electricity. It is unacceptable,” he said pointedly.

“If African governments are genuinely interested in dealing with youth unemployment, in transforming the continent, in democratizing prosperity, they must fix the electricity challenge. Our youth are not asking for sympathy.

They are asking for systems that work.” Elumelu, whose investments span power, finance, and hospitality, warned that Africa cannot afford to miss the next wave of global innovation. He urged governments, the private sector, and development partners to move from dialogue to execution.

He said: “Talking is less than one percent of what matters. The next step is execution. We have talked enough. Since 2000, we’ve been saying ‘Africa Rising.’ Twenty-five years later, we’re still saying the same thing. Aren’t we ashamed? Let’s fix things, starting with electricity.”

He noted that the UBA white paper, developed in collaboration with academics, development finance institutions, and policymakers, identified ways Africa could unlock over $4 trillion in untapped capital within the continent. The study, he said, aligns with the African Finance Corporation’s findings on the continent’s hidden potential.

“The AFC research shows we have untapped economic resources capable of mobilising over $4 trillion. The UBA initiative brings together government policymakers, global partners, academia, and the private sector to ask: how do we mobilise this capital internally? “Nations that developed, did so through internal capital mobilisation.

We can do the same”, he added. He argued that Africa’s ability to generate and retain its own wealth was the surest foundation for sustainable growth and global competitiveness. “If we mobilise our own capital, if we show seriousness — more capital will come in from the rest of the world. Investors follow seriousness.