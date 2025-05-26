AI: Dyna.AI, PalmPay Partner To Accelerate Adoption In Financial Sector

Share

Dyna.Ai and PalmPay have announced a strategic partnership that aims to transform Nigeria’s financial industry through the power of AI.

The partnership was announced during a private launch event hosted by Dyna.Ai in Lagos. The announcement ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Mr. Tokoni Peter Igoin, Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, and Dr.Jameelah Ayedun, Vice President, Fintech Association of Nigeria, among others.

“We are excited to join hands with major local players like PalmPay in a transformative time like this,” shared Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna. Ai, Tomas Skoumal.

“Transforming the Nigerian finance industry is never a oneparty job. It requires collective effort from ecosystem players and support from the local government – all working towards a shared vision to effectively bridge the gap between market demands and the pace of digitalization.

Dyna.Ai is proud to join forces with PalmPay in Nigeria, delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions to boost their initiatives aimed at meeting thecountry’s evolving digital needs,” he added.

Share