AI: DHL Express, GIBS Release Study On Future Of African Agritech

DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), in collaboration with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Centre for African Management and Markets (CAMM), has unveiled a white paper that highlights the trends shaping the agricultural landscape in Africa.

This research emphasises the critical role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in enhancing agricultural productivity and reducing poverty across the continent.

The state of play and potential for prosperity report reveals that improvements in agricultural productivity have a disproportionately positive effect on poverty alleviation in developing nations.

A one per cent increase in agricultural total factor productivity (TFP) correlates with a one per cent decline in the population living in extreme poverty, highlighting agriculture’s potential as a powerful tool for economic development.

As Africa’s population continues to grow, the agricultural sector stands at a crossroads, facing both challenges and unprecedented opportunities.

The industry is vital for sustainable development and economic growth in Africa. Agriculture has long been a cornerstone of the continent’s economy, accounting for approximately 15 per cent of output, which is significantly higher than the global average of 5 per cent.

For Africa to thrive, its agricultural sector must be optimally used to drive growth, especially given the rapid population increase projected for the region.

The paper highlights the need for the industry to consider innovative models and management strategies. Innovation and technology are crucial for enhancing agricultural output and efficiency, which can lead to improved economic conditions across the continent.

“This paper highlights our commitment to supporting sustainable growth and innovation in the agricultural sector, particularly on the African continent.

