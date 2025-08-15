AI Designs Antibiotics For Gonorrhoea, MRSA Superbugs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has invented two new potential antibiotics that could kill drug-resistant gonorrhoea and MRSA, researchers have revealed.

The drugs were designed atom-by-atom by the AI and killed the superbugs in laboratory and animal tests.

The two compounds still need years of refinement and clinical trials before they could be prescribed. But the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) team behind it say AI could start a “second golden age” in antibiotic discovery.

Antibiotics kill bacteria, but infections that resist treatment are now causing more than a million deaths a year, reports the BBC.

Overusing antibiotics has helped bacteria evolve to dodge the drugs’ effects, and there has been a shortage of new antibiotics for decades.

Researchers have previously used AI to trawl through thousands of known chemicals in an attempt to identify ones with potential to become new antibiotics.