AI Demands Justice For Girls, Women Survivors Of Boko Haram Insurgency

The Amnesty international (AI) has called on President Bola Tinubu, the military and Federal Government to ensure justice for girls and women victims of military and Boko Haram insurgency.

Addressing a press conference and launch of the end of year report in Maiduguri yesterday, the Country Director of AI, Isa Sunusi, said government should bring those who committed atrocities against girls and women both military and Boko Haram to justice.

He said: “This week Monday we presented a complain of vio – lation of human right on behalf of the victims of Boko Haram and military atrocities before the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC), Heague.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Nigerian government to do the right thing and one of the right things is to make sure that those who committed atrocities against girls and women victims of Boko Haram insurgency must be investigated and brought to justice.”

According to Sunusi, the girls and women need to have access to education, health, psychological and social integration. He urged the international community to support the cam – paign for the empowerment of the girls and women victims of the military and Boko Haram atrocities.

“Those girls and women whose lives were shattered by the insurgency need to be rehabilitated, why are they neglected. “The experience of the women are unique, they were abducted, kidnapped, forced to sex slavery and pregnancy.

“When we say Boko Haram should be brought to justice, we are not just saying it is possible, it is something that must be done.

“If we did not do that we are a creating a world where someone would do something and do away with it. “What we are saying is that the Nigerian government has to do the right thing. We believe they need justice.”

