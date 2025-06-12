AI: Cybersecurity Tops Demand As 86% Of Firms Seek Experts Amid Skill Crunch

Share

Businesses and organisations in African are sounding the alarm over cyberattacks as cybersecurity becomes their most critical tech need, with 86 per cent demanding experts, a significant jump from 63% just a year ago.

This surge reflects heightened cyber risks as the continent rapidly digitises. However, a new SAP report, “Africa’s AI Skills Readiness Revealed,” exposed a widening AI skills gap threatening Africa’s digital future.

While AI development (85%) and generative AI (83%) are core priorities, all surveyed companies face current or expected AI skills shortages in 2025.

This shift reflects increasing cyber risks associated with the continent’s digital expansion, and the ongoing push to onboard millions of citizens into digital services through public and private sector efforts.

The study underscores the growing urgency among African businesses to acquire the right skills for AI-driven transformation, especially in key economies such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The report, based on late 2024 data from mid-sized and large enterprises in the continent’s top AI development markets, paints a clear picture. It indicates that AI capabilities, particularly in AI development (85%) and generative AI (83%), are now seen as core business priorities.

However, all companies surveyed acknowledged they are currently facing or expect to face AI-related skills gaps in 2025.

The AI skill shortage is threatening the Africa’s digital economy projected to grow from 5.2% of GDP in 2025 to 8.5% by 2030, equivalent to a potential $1.5 trillion market opportunity.

“African companies expect the demand for AI skills to increase this year,” said Nazia Pillay, Interim Managing Director for South Africa at SAP, adding: “Six in ten companies surveyed say AI skills are ‘extremely important’ to their business success.

Yet, 90 per cent are already experiencing negative impacts due to skills shortages, ranging from project delays to failed innovation initiatives.”

To address the shortage, 66 per cent of African companies are introducing AI-focused career development initiatives aimed at upskilling or reskilling employees.

Reskilling is the top priority for 38 per cent of firms, while 48 per cent are focused on upskilling existing staff. However, the biggest challenge appears to be not just offering these programmes, but convincing employees of their necessity.

The survey found that twothirds of organisations said helping employees understand the importance of reskilling is a top concern in 2025. Pillay warned that failing to develop the necessary talent could leave many companies behind.

He said: “Organisations that don’t invest in appropriate skills now may find themselves unable to leverage emerging innovations, falling behind more agile, skillsenabled competitors.”

Encouragingly, 94 per cent of African businesses now provide training or skills development at least once a month, up from 74 per cent in 2023.

Furthermore, the share of companies offering training access at any time rose to 37 per cent, from 28 per cent last year. However, this momentum may be at risk.

Surprisingly, the report finds that IT and HR budget allocations for skills initiatives have decreased since 2023, a trend that SAP describes as alarming and counterproductive to long-term digital competitiveness.

The survey also highlights a dramatic shift in hiring priorities. In 2023, technical and industry-specific skills were top hiring criteria, while affordability was low on the list.

In 2025, affordability is now the number one attribute companies seek in candidates, with adaptability, a key trait for rapid reskilling, coming second.

Moreover, organisations are grappling with evolving workplace dynamics. Eight in ten companies now say accommodating hybrid or remote work demands is their top HR challenge, a sharp increase from 32 per cent last year.

SAP’s findings underscored that Africa’s potential as a digital powerhouse hinges not just on technology adoption but on sustained investment in human capital.

Without urgent and strategic action, the continent’s AI aspirations, and its broader digital transformation agenda, may be jeopardized.

“With Africa on the cusp of a digital revolution, skills development must become a boardroom priority. The decisions organisations make today about talent development will determine their readiness for the AI-driven economy of tomorrow,” Pillay concluded.

Share