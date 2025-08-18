AI: Cornerstone Insurance Unveils Chatbot, Cici, For Virtual Transactions

Frontline underwriting firm, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot to ease insurance business transactions for its current and intending policyholders. The chatbot, Cici, which engages customers virtually through WhatsApp, was unveiled last week in Lagos at the corporate headquarters of the company.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director/CEO, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Stephen Alangbo, said: “The evolution of our chatbot from a static knowledge base to a Generative AI-powered solution reflects our commitment to redefining customer engagement in the insurance industry. With Cici, we have moved beyond pre-set answers to deliver intelligent, context-aware conversations that are fast, accurate, and personalised.

“This transformation not only enhances the customer experience but also improves operational efficiency, scalability, and compliance. At Cornerstone Insurance Plc, we see technology like Cici as a vital partner in making insurance simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone.”

While unveiling the platform, the Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the company, Mr. Oluwarotimi Adediji, said Cici was designed to enhance customer engagement, provide instant responses to insurance inquiries and improve the overall service experience for clients.

According to him, Cici possesses capabilities such as; answering customer questions about insurance products; buy Insurance; assist with claims guidance; provides policy details and premium information and offers 24/7 customer interaction- context-aware and conversational intelligence real-time policy lookup.

Other capabilities are: claims assistance; fraud detection; continuous learning from user interactions- Integration with internal systems; multilingual and omnichannel support. On his part, Head, Digitisation and Projects Cornerstone Insurance Plc Jafar Elamah, said the chatbot would improve customer experience; deliver fast, accurate and personalised answers to policyholders and prospects.

He said: “It will ensure responses are based only on verified content. It also ensure cost optimisation; automate repetitive queries, reduce support costs and agent workload. “The objective is to make insurance more accessible, responsive, and customerfocused.”

The Group Head Marketing & Corporate Communications Cornerstone Insurance Plc Cordelia Ekeocha, said the AI-powered solution would be expanded to provide services through the three major languages in Nigeria – Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo before trickling down to other languages with time.