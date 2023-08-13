Ai Can’t Perform Holy Spirit’s Duties, Says Gospel Singer, Big Bolaji

Gospel artiste and on air personality, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, has made a name for himself with his unique gospel music. The certified Estate Surveyor is also a full time Music Gospel Minister. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about the modern technology, Artificial Intelligence, which many music artistes are working with currently

With the advancement of technology, most music artistes sometimes use Artificial intelligence to make their music, and that seems to give them some advantage. Do you think those kinds of music should be in the gospel music space?

It won’t be the same. That’s one of the reasons why there’s a protest in America now. The actors, and writers in Holly- wood are protesting against AI. Artificial Intelligence can’t be the same. AI can’t do your job. For example, it can’t ask me spontaneous questions. It will ask me guided questions according to what it has been programmed to do.

So, AI is good. It will help but how will AI compose core Yoruba songs like ‘Oniduro mi e seun o’? Apart from that, the place and the office of the Holy Spirit is important. AI cannot do the work of the Holy Spirit. AI is programmed to draw on energy. It will ask how you are feeling today? What are your thought lines? It will now give you a song according to that. So, it’s not according to the spirit of God.

Are you saying gospel artistes shouldn’t use Artificial Intelligence?

I’m saying gospel artistes should apply wisdom. They should have knowledge and understanding and apply wisdom accurately as to when and what technology to use. Your music has to be excellent. Your production has to be wonderful. I have to see it and listen to it before I hear what you are saying.

But it doesn’t mean you now have to employ a gadget to do what Jesus created you to do. The most important thing is to make the Holy Spirit your friend. When you make the Holy Spirit your friend, it tells you what to do, what not to do, and what you need to sing at a particular point in time. AI cannot replace the Holy Ghost.

On the Gospel Icons Show, which you are a part of, one of the criteria to be on the show is that you have to be a born-again Christian. What happens if someone manages to go through all the rigorous processes and gets to the top 10 or even win and you find out that this person is actually not born again?

Will the person be stripped of his winnings in such a situation? No! But I think that at some point, that person will get uncomfortable in the house. You can’t act prayer. You can’t disguise loving the Holy Ghost. There are just some things you can’t dramatise.

Can you imagine if you don’t like prayer and then someone comes and wake you up at 4:00am that it is time for prayer? At some point, it will come out that the per- son is not there. You can’t rehearse the Holy Ghost. It will come out. You can’t pretend to be a Christian forever. At some point, the person will get uncomfortable and he or she will be singled out.

What exactly in the gospel music space do you think is problematic that you want to fix with the Gospel Icons Africa competition?

That question is a question for elders. For me, Bolaji Olarenwaju, I feel we need more depth in our music gospel. Thank God for new songs and great artistes out there. Thank God for the likes of Moses Bliss, Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, and so many others doing great work with the depth of their music. Not just groovy, but depth. A lot of my generation sample amapiano, dance hall and all that is fine.

There’s nothing wrong with that but just put some depth into it. Don’t let me dance Amapiano that has no meaning. And I’m not saying Amapiano has no meaning. It has a meaning to people who listen to that level of Amapiano. But if you’re going to use any music, just let it have depth, let it encapsulate the word of God. Let me listen to your music and think Jesus, not just the lovely beats. Yes, let it be excellent in production, let it be excellent in communication but let it have Jesus. And you don’t have to mention Jesus all through for you to have Jesus. You just have to have Jesus.

Most times, when musical exports from Nigeria are spoken of, it is about mainstream artistes. Gospel artistes and the impact they make are sometimes forgotten. What do you think is responsible for this and what do you think can be done to include gospel artists and their impact?

We have the likes of GOMAN and PMAN talking about gospel music artistes now. It’s because gospel music really didn’t have any proper structure. That’s why they can pick songs from an artiste, take it to Alaba Central, produce the CD, and have like 3,000,000 copies all over Nigeria.

You know the song but you don’t know the artiste, who made it. It’s just structure. Other bodies have a structure. Hip-hop has a structure. Afrobeat, Afropop, all of them have structures you know that they follow.

But with gospel, the structure is the Bible, and even that Bible we don’t follow it properly. But I feel that what we need in the industry is just structure. But we’re getting there gradually and it’s getting better. There’s more control on it now.

How did you get the name, Big Bolaji?

Oh yes! I was coming to minister at a programme for a fellowship in the University of Ibadan, Redeemed Christian Fellowship, RCF. I think about some twenty-something years ago, and they needed a name to put on the poster. So, they put Bolaji Ilorin. That didn’t look nice.

The music directors then, Kehinde Lemoshe and Taiwo Lemoshe now said, put Big Bolaji now. That one sounded nice. So, they started with Big Bolaji. Then some daughters of mine, Solutions To Our Generation, I went to them in Ago, and they were like, Big Bolaji is too long. That Big B sounds more international and that’s how Big B came to stay and we’re just stuck with it.