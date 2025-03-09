AI can revolutionize content creation in ways we never imagined –Ope Banwo

Share

Africa’s first fully AI-generated feature film and soundtrack album producer, Dr. Ope Banwo, have said that the opportunities available to content producers through AI are limitless and beyond expectation.

Banwo, who is based in America revealed this in a recently released statement.

The tech innovator, entrepreneur, and founder of Aiflix360, who recently recorded a groundbreaking achievement for the African cinema and music industries with the completion of the continent’s first ever fully AI-generated feature film, and soundtrack album titled The OmegaMax Conspiracy and the Omegapro Scandemic noted that the whole production was done by AI.

Banwo described the movie as a masterpiece and a deviation from the norm, adding that it will usher in a new era for African filmmakers, musicians, and tech-driven storytellers.

Speaking on the movie, Banwo said, “This isn’t just about making a movie or an album. It’s about proving that AI can revolutionize content creation in ways we never imagined.

“From scriptwriting to character animation, voiceovers, and now even music production, AI handled every aspect of the creative process. This is the future, and Africa is at the forefront.

“This innovation doesn’t replace human creativity—it expands it, allowing storytellers and artists to create projects they once thought impossible. The future of film and music is digital, and AI is the key,” Banwo asserted.

By leveraging advanced AI tools for scriptwriting, digital character creation, voice synthesis, music production, and post-production, Banwo has shattered traditional creative barriers—offering a bold new vision for filmmakers and musicians across Africa and the world.

With AI-driven filmmaking and music production, the digital trailblazer has also eliminated typical Nollywood constraints such as budget, logistical hurdles, and limited resources, opening a new door for African storytellers and artists to create high-quality productions without the need for expensive sets, actors, recording studios, or instruments.

Aside from this, Banwo’s pioneering work challenges traditional notions of storytelling and music composition, paving the way for new possibilities in content creation.

The OmegaMax Conspiracy is based on the global Omegapro Ponzi scheme, which promised investors high returns on their investments, resulting in the loss of over 200 billion naira for over 250,000 Nigerian investors, while the Omegapro Scandemic album is a compilation of soundtracks from the feature film.

