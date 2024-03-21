AI: Analysts Say Customer Privacy Protection May Be Difficult

Technology industry analysts have made a poser on the protection of customer privacy in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) data-driven. According to them, it may be difficult for for business organisations to control the data generated by AI and protect the privacy of their customers. AI has already made significant inroads into human lives. From voice assistants that respond to their commands to recommendation algorithms that suggest what they should watch, read, or buy. “AI is all around us.

It is driving innovation in healthcare, finance, transportation, and countless other fields. “Conversely, with inordinate power comes great obligation. As we celebrate the advancements in AI, we must also grapple with ethical questions. How do we ensure that AI systems are fair and unbiased? How do we protect privacy in an age of data-driven AI? These are complex issues that require careful consideration,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said using AI responsibly was crucial in order to guarantee consumer trust and circumvent possible problems. “Responsible AI means using it in an ethical way throughout its development, deployment, and usage. This includes considering issues like bias, privacy, transparency, and accountability.

According to reports, responsible AI aims to empower consumers, build trust, and minimise negative effects,” he said. He, therefore, urged AI developers to be transparent about the data, algorithms, and models used in AI systems.

“This ensures that decisions made by AI can be explained and mistakes can be fixed to ensure everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their background. “This helps prevent biased decisions or discrimination thereby promoting inclusivity and equality. “Protecting citizens’ privacy is extremely important when using AI.

Organisations should handle personal data responsibly, following strict privacy regulations. Respecting privacy builds trust in AI systems,” he added. According to him, responsible AI requires mechanisms for holding systems accountable and explaining their decisions, saying consumers should understand how AI systems work and have a way to address issues or biases.

He disclosed that since the emergence of 5G services in Nigeria, there had been a steady growth in the development and deployment AI systems and services, noting that the Commission had been constantly ensuring that the growth is in the right direction that guarantees value addition to consumer satisfaction and experience as well as ensuring economic growth. “Developing regulations and policies to govern AI deployment can be complex and as well as playing catch up due to technological advancements.

“Although most legislative and governing bodies are looking to regulate this technology, there has been continuous struggle to strike the right balance between risk mitigation and stifling innovation, while promoting innovation and ensuring security and trust.

In this era that has seen the rise of AI and IoT cybersecurity, it is important to break silos and foster collaboration of the Quadruple Helix Innovation model comprising of the academia, the industry, government and society to share ideas. “AI developers and regulators have to ensure AI system algorithms consider, ethics and inclusivity.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries and transforming the way we live and work. “However, as AI technologies become increasingly integrated into various aspects of society, so they bring forth a complex web of legal and regulatory challenges. “Navigating this uncharted territory requires a careful examination of existing laws, the development of new regulations, and ethical considerations to ensure that AI benefits society without compromising fundamental rights and values,” he said.

He added: “With the Commission’s special interest and commitment to Consumer Protection, we have proactively put in place consumer-centric initiatives to deal with first level complaints by the telecom consumer. “These initiatives include the Consumer Complaints Management (CCM), through which various channels of lodging complaints were created, the NCC Toll-free line 622 available between 8:00am to 8:00pm daily except on Sundays and public holidays, the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Code 2442, for stopping unsolicited messages, the Consumer Portalhttp://consumer.ncc.gov.ng, and the Commission Consumer X account @Consumersncc.

Other initiatives include the Telecom Consumer Assistance, Resolution and Enquiries (TELCARE), at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, an additional platform to enhance awareness of the Commission’s activities, make enquiries on consumer complaints and also for advocacy on any thematic telecom issues or concern. “Also not to overlook the most recent, the Harmonized Short Codes initiative, which enables consumers to use the same codes to access services across all networks. “Recall that one major focus area of the strategic roadmap of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s current management is the consumer.”