AHZ Associates Rebrands Company’s Name

It was a grand evening of fun and glamour at the Rebranding Dinner of AHZ Nigeria hosted by Toyin Alausa.

The strides taken by the AHZ family take a new turn as the rebranding ceremony extends to AHZ Nigeria with a closed event hosted by award-winning actress and the firm amazing brand Ambassador Toyin Alausa held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja Lagos on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.

The event coincided with the maiden visit of the Chief Commercial Officer, Zahirul Islam, to Nigeria, along with the Director of International Recruitment, Adam O’Flynn.

Beyond presenting a new face with a fresh logo and brand representation, the rebranding unveiling event marks the rededication of our core values towards delivering excellent service to students in the international community. It also signifies our commitment to achieving groundbreaking results in the next few fiscal tenures.

With our company well-represented across Nigeria at various branches in Ikeja, Lekki, Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu, we are bound to surpass foreseeable growth expectations.

Our partner universities were admirably represented, each providing a commendable testament to the challenging yet beautiful and mutually beneficial partnership we share. We extend our gratitude to them for gracing the occasion.

Cheers to the new future born through an opportunity for students and professionals to get ahead with AHZ!!!

Cheers to every colleague who will work together to make this plan a reality!