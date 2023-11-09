AHUON, NAHCON Mourn Hajj Tour Operator

…As Commission Seeks Robust Partnership With AHUON

The CEO of Hasha Travel and Tours, Alhaji Danlami Umar has died. Umar, a member of of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) slumped mimutes before the commencement of the strategic meeting of AHUON with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON which held at the Hajj House Abuja on Wednesday last week.

The deceased was said to have been rushed to the hospital immediately but died before he got to the hospital. Meanwhile, the NAHCON Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi has expressed his deep-felt sympathy to the family of the deceased. In a statement signed by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, the Chairman described death as inevitable.

“Death is inevitable. As Muslims our belief is that not a second can be added when the time comes. Our heart goes out to his family, friends and associates at this time. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give the members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.” Meanwhile, in the quest to reset the Hajj and Umrah operations, the Ag. Chairman/CEO of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to provide support and assistance towards ensuring Nigerian Pilgrims have value for money.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with the executives and members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah operators of Nigeria (AHOUN) as part of the consultation drive, the Chairman/CEO stated that in collaboration with the association, the Commission would address the challenges facing the Hajj by ensuring that there is robust partnership between the two organizations. While reiterating the importance of partnership, he described the AHUON as a dependable and reliable who is expected to support and cooperate with the Commission to ensure service delivery to the Pilgrims.

“I want to express profound gratitude to the association for being a dependable and reliable partner of NAHCON to believe success.