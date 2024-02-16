AHUON Elects New Exco Members

Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators, Abuja zone has elected a new executives that will pilot of the affairs of the association. The newly elected chairman, Alhaji Usman Am- bursa promised and pledged to prioritize the welfare of pilgrims that will perform Umrah and Hajj this year.

Ambursa stated this in his inaugural speech after he emerged as the chairman at the peaceful conducted elections. Also elected are, Alhaji Mansur Isah as Secretary and Alhaji Tijjani Bala Garo Treasurer.

Other elected officials are Habiba Rabiu Dabo as welfare and organizing Secretary Zone with Adamu Hassan Abdullahi as Public Relations Officer Abuja Zone. Accordingly, Alh. Ikrimah Muhammed was elected Deputy President Hajj, Alh. Tijjani Uba Waru elected National Welfare Secretary and Alh. Muhammed Salau as National Legal Adviser