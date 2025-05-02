AHTES Commends Radisson Hotel Group For Academy In Nigeria

Share

The African Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit (AHTES) has taken a major step forward in its mission to transform hospitality and tourism education across the continent, following a landmark engagement with Radisson Blu Anchorage in Victoria Island, Lagos.

AHTES was recently welcomed by Mr. Ahmed Raza, District Director and General Manager of Radisson Blu Anchorage, a respected figure in the hospitality industry.

The visit underscored a shared commitment to advancing professional development and educational excellence within Africa’s hospitality sector.

The AHTES leadership praised Radisson Blu for its pioneering establishment of the Radisson Academy in Nigeria. They described the initiative as a progressive platform for employee development that not only raises the bar for hospitality training but also serves as a model for nurturing indigenous talent and driving sustainable industry growth.

“The Radisson Academy is not just a training centre—it’s a strategic investment in Africa’s future,” AHTES representatives stated.

“It exemplifies the very essence of our mission: to promote and professionalise Hospitality and Tourism Education throughout the continent.”

The collaboration aligns with AHTES’s 2025 theme, “Empowering Africa’s Growth Through Hospitality and Tourism Education,” which seeks to mobilise stakeholders across sectors to reshape the industry’s educational landscape.

During the meeting, Mr. Raza highlighted the Radisson Group’s long-standing commitment to internal talent development and leadership cultivation within Africa, a philosophy he said resonates deeply with the aspirations of AHTES.

“Investing in people is at the heart of everything we do,” Raza noted. “We believe in promoting from within and creating pathways for African talent to lead the industry forward.”

AHTES also expressed a bold vision for the future—envisioning a continent where globally renowned institutions, such as Swiss hospitality schools, establish campuses in Africa to deliver world-class education tailored to local contexts.

“This moment is more than a partnership—it is the beginning of a continental movement,” AHTES declared. “We invite investors, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders to join us in building a dynamic and inclusive future for African hospitality and tourism.”

