AHRC Appoints Board Member

African Human Resources Confederation (AHRC) has appointed the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Ahmed Gobir as board member.

The institute said in a statement that Gobir’s appointment to the AHRC board was a testament to his outstanding leadership and contributions to the advancement of human resources management in Nigeria and across the African continent.

It stated that his seat on the AHRC board would allow Nigeria’s human resources community to have a stronger voice in shaping the future of HR in Africa, ensuring that CIPM remains at the forefront of regional and international HR initiatives.

Also, the institute noted that he had consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the professionalisation of human resources, fostering leadership development and advocating for policies that promote sustainable growth and employee wellbeing.

It added that Gobir’s appointment was a strategic step in further strengthening the relationship between CIPM and other HR bodies on the African continent.

