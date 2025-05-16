AHPW Wants Commission To Support PWDs

Share

The Association for Handicapped Persons Welfare (AHPW) has called for the establishment of a ministry or commission dedicated to promoting inclusiveness and integration of persons living with disability in the country.

According to the President of AHPW, Mr Princewill David, the call became necessary to develop a strategy to create structural change that will alleviate the struggles faced by the disabled.

He noted that the creation of a dedicated ministry or commission is essential to achieving meaningful progress.

He made the call during the 2025 AHPW annual handicapped rally, which held at the Salvation Army Hall, Shipeolu in Onipanu, Shomolu, Lagos.

The proposed ministry or commission is expected to be led by individuals with disabilities, who have firsthand understanding of the challenges and are ready to serve with honesty and impact.

However, David appealed to government bodies and development partners to consider the long-term benefits of inclusive policies and prioritise appointing reputable individuals who can deliver impactful service.

Highlighting the association’s achievements, he said, “We have empowered over 5,000 persons with disabilities since 1992 through awards, medical outreaches, scholarships, job placements, and skill development.”

He further sought public and private support to complete ongoing projects, including boreholes, vehicles, and office renovations at their Fadeyi, Lagos secretariat. “We need funds and materials to facilitate the progress of our association’s activities,” he added.

David expressed gratitude for the grace to organise the event amidst Nigeria’s economic and political challenges and commended the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps for their unwavering support.

This year’s rally, hosted by the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps, had the theme ‘Unity,’ which has been the organisation’s focus since January.

Delivering the keynote exhortation, the National Coordinator of the Association, Pastor Chidi Nwankwo, drew from Acts 2:40–46 to highlight the biblical foundation of unity. He described unity as “the act of working together in one accord to achieve successful goals, exploits, and accomplishments.”

Nwankwo said, “The aims and objectives of this programme are to create equal opportunities, salvation and empowerment for persons with disabilities and to mark the World Youth Day, thereby reducing the alarming rate of child abuse, destitution, drug abuse, juvenile delinquency and street begging among the youth.”

