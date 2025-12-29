AHPW To Sanwo-Olu: Restore Land, Boost Funding For Disability Empowerment Projects

The Association for Handicapped Persons Welfare (AHPW), also known as the Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN), has renewed its call on Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, to reallocate a parcel of land earlier earmarked for the association’s vocational training centre, stressing that adequate funding and infrastructure are critical to empowering persons with disabilities and reducing social vices.

The appeal was made during the 33rd Annual National Handicapped Excellence Awards and Anniversary, held recently at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual event brought together government officials, disability advocates, corporate leaders and philanthropists to celebrate excellence among persons with disabilities and their supporters, while also raising funds for key empowerment projects.

Speaking at the event, AHPW President, Mr Prince Will David, said the association is pursuing several lifechanging initiatives that require substantial financial backing.

These include the completion of a borehole project to ensure access to clean water, acquisition of mobility vehicles, eye surgeries for visually impaired members, renovation of the association’s secretariat, and the establishment of vocational training facilities.

“This year’s event is not only to honour outstanding persons with disabilities and our partners, but also to raise funds for projects that will restore dignity, independence and productivity to our members.

We respectfully call on Governor Babajide SanwoOlu to reallocate the land belonging to our association for the proposed vocational training centre.