Ahoy: Excitement, Trepidation As Civilians, Pupils Cruise On Navy’s NNS Kada

It was exactly 9 a.m. when the Nigerian Navy vessel, NNS Kada, cast off on the Lagos Channel for a special anniversary cruise on the high sea. The atmosphere was mildly charged: fun for the pupils, excitement for some older folks, and suppressed anxiety for others.

Generally, it was an adventure everyone on board looked forward to. And while they were prepared individually, the Navy had also provided them with some items which, when explained, put fear into many.

Cast off

Suddenly, the soothing sound of music from the DJ was interrupted when a female voice filtered in the air, putting the musical transmission on hold.

She announced: “The NNS Kada is casting off on the Lagos Channel; we have Dangote Refinery to your left, then you proceed to Cameroon, Gabon and all of those places; and if you are going to Calabar, Delta, Rivers you go to the left. (That is, from the direction of the Lagos Channel.) “If you are going towards Badagry, you go to the right, into Benin Republic; then go to Ghana, Togo and other West Africa countries.

But, what you see to your front is the Fairy Buoy (she pointed at the buoy); that is the Fairy Buoy before you start coming to the channel that will take you straight to the Lagos harbour.” As she speaks, the civilians were gazing curiously at the Lagos Marina and its magnificent high rise buildings on the other side of the road.

She continued: “You see a lot of vessels are either anchored or sailing into the ports to discharge their goods. One of the primary responsibilities of the Nigerian Navy is to ensure that all vessels coming into our waters are safe, and even those that have been anchored are also secured safely.

“So we usually maintain patrols all around the regional area to ensure that ships coming into Nigeria are discharged into the port and are safe, very soon we are going to turn back into the harbour.” The responsibility of the Nigerian Navy is to ensure the taxpayers’ money used in acquiring helicopters, boats and other assets to protect Nigeria’s territorial waters is judiciously utilised.

And this could not have come at a better time than the Nigerian Navy Week’s 69th anniversary that created the opportunity for civilians to be part of the week-long celebrations. The Nigerian Navy looked forward to the anniversary and prepared in readiness for the week-long activities involving everyone, including civilian staff as well as members of the public.

That was on May 30, a pleasant Friday for people from all walks of life, parents, youths, nursing mothers, expectant mothers, children and teens were not left out! The 65 pupils in their school uniforms with the teachers from the Naval Officer’s Wives Association (NOWA), Day-care, Nursery and Primary School on Mobil Road, Apapa, Lagos, were accorded the status of special guests.

Home away from home

It was a memorable day that will go in the annals of the Nigerian Navy-civilian relationship as the nonmilitary guests boarded the Navy Ship, NNS Kada, on a cruise for the first time. Moored on the harbour of NNS Beecroft Jetty, Apapa, Lagos, the ship is like a home away from home given its upper class design, decoration and furnishing.

Over 250 life jackets distributed for the safety of the civilian-sailors could not go round as more people were present to take advantage of the great opportunity the anniversary cruise offered. Besides possessing a life jacket another compulsory requirement was registering their names and the contacts of their next of kin on a log notebook.

Those who could not get life jackets were automatically disqualified and ordered to stay away from the helo deck, the landing and take-off point of the helicopter. A Navy personnel, perhaps, unconsciously, during her announcement instilled fear in their civilianguests, when the ship was about to be cast off, she said:

“We gave you polythene bags in case when we get to the high sea you might want to throw up; please do not mess up the floor, it’s slippery; when you do that someone can slip off and get injured. We wish you a happy sailing trip!” The announcement aggravated fear, especially the youths that had their breakfast before boarding the ship.

The children and teens were ignorant of the announcement as they were milling around the cabin with the personnel guarding them. Some civilians were prepared for the fun-trip – buying drinks chilled from the cabin, there were cabins for restaurant and coffee. But Defence Correspondents were given free packs of snacks, drinks and water, while the children were offered free packs of food.

Experiences

One of the civilians, Tony Owens, in appreciation of the cruise, exclaimed: “It was a wonderful experience!” For Mr Raud Mirhi, a foreigner: “It was amazing; it was beautiful; it was a life-time experience. I would love to do it again! I have not been on this type of exercise before, it was beautiful!

The manoeuvring and sailing trip was more than perfect!” Although the Nigerian Navy has many ships, on the choice of NNS Kada for the cruise, the Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Ibrahim Mohammed-Kastina, explained: “NNS Kada is more spacious and you can have a good view.

It has wide spaces, both front and back, so it’s better for us. The idea of taking the civilians is for them to see the sea and to see what we are actually doing. It’s not just to go to the sea with them; they need to see what actually is there at that sea and what we are actually doing.

“To see what the Navy is capable of doing today and what we will continue to do for the nation; for protecting our maritime environment and every other asset and whatever the nation has beneath the water within Nigeria’s territorial waters, including the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).”

On the purpose of boarding the civilians, he said: “The purpose of boarding civilians today is for you to celebrate with us the 69th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. “The Nigerian Navy is 69 years old and the occasion is for a week run, which commenced last Friday to culminate June 1st, when we are going to have a ceremonial Sunset-Dinner.”

On the civil-military relationship, he said: “It is one of the cardinal objectives and strategic guidelines of every Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), including the incumbent, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, because the civilians are the one that pay the tax which the nation uses in buying the assets that the Nigerian Navy utilise.”

He explained further: “So we must collaborate and cooperate; not only what we are doing with the tax they are paying, but also to assure them that they are safe, and all the assets of the nation are being protected, especially on the maritime front.” The Fleet Commander could not give the exact number of civilians that were on board but simply said: “NNS Kada can take 1,000 capacity; today, we have a lot of children but we cannot categorically say the number.”

History

The initial legislation on the Nigerian Navy was passed by the House of Representatives on August 1, 1956, and was assented to on September 5, by Sir James Robertson, the GovernorGeneral of Nigeria.

It was designated Nigerian Navy Ordinance, which gave birth to the Royal Nigerian Navy four years before independence on October 1, 1960.

