Ahoada: Between Minnie And Epelle

What happened in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State on March 1, 2026 tells the story of the poor leadership qualities of some of those trusted with local government administration.

That also explains why allocation to the Third tier of government serves more like a bazaar. The Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Council, Eugene Epelle, allegedly visited the home of Winnie Ogadinma in Odiokwu to teach the young woman a bitter lesson for daring to expose the shame called Community Secondary School, Odiokwu to the world, through a social media post.

It is a shame that the school, located in Epelle’s home town and the only one at that, looks more like a refugee camp in a war torn country than an educational facility in oil-rich Rivers State. Winnie also hails from Odiokwu but had to remind the chairman of his responsibility to fix the school and bring back teachers and pupils who had cause to look for more decent schools outside the town. To Epelle, that was like crossing Idi Amin’s red line.

Winnie claimed that the chairman invaded her family home with aides who acted more like thugs and descended on her in the full glare of family and neighbours. By the time they left, she was bruised like a common criminal fleeing escaped jungle justice. We dare say that Winnie was right to ask questions without minding her relationship with Epelle whose media team was identified as one of them. Her voice has been heard by the world and beyond the embarrassment, the Local government chairman has work to do and prove Winnie wrong.

It is more embarrassing that with all the money coming from Abuja, Community Secondary School, Odiokwu looks worse than a motor park. It is a shame that this is the place of Epelle and even Victor Obuzor, the member representing Ahoada West/Ogba Egbema – Ndoni Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives. The defence that schools in Rivers are under the direct supervision of the state government, makes little sense. A proactive local government chairman would have spent money from the Federal Allocation to standardise the school and go back to the governor for refund.

Local government administration is key to national growth. Those who run it do not have to be chosen from the streets

That is what some forward looking governors do with federal roads in their area of jurisdiction. Odiokwu is one of the 84 towns and villages that make up Ahoada West. If a son of the soil could so neglect his own community, we begin to wonder what would be the lot of areas like Joinkrama, Ekpene, Ebiriba/Ikoyi, Mbiama, Better Land, Oboh, Oshi and Ihuaba. It is sad that while Epelle starves Community Secondary School Odiokwu of attention, he has a platoon of aides. In September 2025, he made some key appointments.

Justice Eze was named Chief of Staff to the Local Government chairman. Ikechukwu Kenry is Senior Special Assistant, Projects. There are also Ekwereogu Joseph, Senior Special Assistant, Environmental Matters, Ned Loving, Special Assistant, Special Duties and Prince German, Chief Detail. These are big posts that do not serve the interest of the people. Money diverted to their offices will be enough to fix one of the dilapidated buildings inside the Community School.

It is easier to understand why Rivers State is in perpetual political turmoil. Money that should be used to develop the local governments is spent on all manner of officials. Probably, some of these glorified positions are occupied by thugs who are employed to defend the interest of their godfather. In December 2025, Ahoada got a total of N674, 274, 080 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). In the past year, the total amount received stood at N9.8 billion.

Sound management entails channelling part of this largesse to the only secondary school in Epelle’s town. While education suffers, it is not unlikely that party thugs wearing the garb of aides, are always found in Port Harcourt or the Federal Capital Territory, pursuing one governor, Sole Administrator or minister, for more favours.

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ahoada West, Iyekor Ikporo, had plans for education. In his first 100 days in office, he constructed a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Lodge. In 2025, the State of Emergency imposed on the state, swept him away. That uncertainty also affected hardworking chairmen like Mrs Tonye Onijide – Briggs of Akoru – Toru, Harry Agiriye of Degema, Igwe Achese of Okirika and Isaac Umejuru of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni.

They moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action People’s Party (APP). We demand justice for Minnie. She deserves praise for speaking truth to power. She could not stomach the insincerity coming from Akinima, the seat of Ahoada West Local Government Area and the only option available was to let the world see the sorry state of the lone school in her community. Minnie must be allowed to breathe.

It will be a miracle to see her retain the job of Media Assistant to the Local Government chairman. What distinguishes her is the ability to stand for the truth instead of being politically correct with propaganda. Politicians should be reminded that service to the people takes precedence over loyalty to any political godfather and grandstanding for 2027 elections. Local government administration is key to national growth. Those who run it do not have to be chosen from the streets.