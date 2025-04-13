Ahmed: NSML Operates One Of Most Advanced LNG Ships Worldwide

Share

Abdulkadri Ahmed is the Managing Director of NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML). He recently spoke to journalists on why the company is rebranding, its operational capabilities and landmark achievements. PAUL OGBUOKIRI was there

Why this logo change and rebranding process?

People asked why we haven’t changed our name to LNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited and our logo because there were activities within the group, and they wanted to align, because they belong to the group. Somebody asked about the difference. We’ve aligned but there are some differentiations, so that we are able to stand on our own. When you see the NLNG logo and the NSML logo, they belong to the same family but everybody bears his name. Concerning the narrative around the brand, there are certain elements that align but there are also certain elements that are reflective of who we are and what we do. We are a shipping and marine services company, we are in the energy logistics business and we are a service provider. Therefore, a lot of those things you see in the new logo touch on elements that are specific to the industry that we operate in.

Looking at the area of the human elements, how well have you positioned NSML staff for this repositioning?

The logo change is a milestone. It is a process that started 15 years ago. It started when the decision was taken to create a company, a subsidiary, to provide opportunities for Nigerians to acquire skills and run technical vessels like the LNG vessels. It basically entailed having to get Nigerians, train them, send them to the best institutions and train them. At that time, we were not managing the vessels. The vessels were being managed by foreign entities and they were being crewed by foreign entities and foreign nationalities, but we took the decision 15 years ago to create NSML to provide opportunities for Nigerians.

At that time, it was called LNG Ship Manning Limited. What we were doing was to provide the manpower but for that manpower to be relevant, they’ve got to be trained. So, we started from that, and with the development of that competence and capacity, we looked beyond providing manpower, we can take over the technical management of these vessels. That was being done offshore by foreign companies. We wanted to do it ourselves. Therefore, we went through a process of capacity development and part of that capacity development is in partnership with all of those technical companies that were managing them before. We built the capacities and when we were ready, we took over the management of these vessels. That was when the name changed to NLNG Ship Management Limited.

In recognition, shipping and marine go hand-in-hand and the baseline skill set to run a vessel is a baseline skill set you require to run a terminal. NSML was then mandated to take over the management of the Bonny Terminal because we have the people. As part of that recognition of the necessary requirement for constant training, retraining and upgrading, we said, ‘let’s also set up our in-house training centre for our people.’ When we took over the management of the terminal, we equally set up the MCOE. In the rebranding, we changed the name to NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited.

This new logo represents who we are, who we want to be and where we’re heading to. The crucial factor that has enabled us to be who we are today and that will take us to where we want to be are the people. What we have to sell, what we have as unique selling points are the competence, capacity and experience of our people. We take that quite seriously and that’s why it’s not a surprise that within the context of all of this, we are also looking at upgrading the MCOE to ensure that any kind of certification that you can get anywhere, you can get it in Bonny. Who are the biggest beneficiaries? They are our people because now, they don’t need to go to South Africa or the UK for their certificate renewals. Before, it was always a challenge considering where to do it and the price.

It can now be done in Bonny. It’s really ensuring that, at every stage, the foundation of our business is protected and that foundation is the people. Capacity development, from our point of view, is what we have. It’s simply why we are who we are. It is our purpose. I am seeing dynamic positioning now. This is one aspect that we, as a market, shall have to get certified for.

Talking about figures and statistics, looking at the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the politics of gas sanctions, is it safe to conclude that Nigeria has benefitted or is benefitting from that? NSML is shipping and LNG is gas. If we are shipping, can we have the number of vessels, or the number of times vessels loaded in 2024 compared to 2023 and 2022? Can we have an appraisal of the current view of progress made so far?

This is one of those questions that I’m not mandated to answer. It’s a peculiar and lengthy question. I’m a service provider. We manage the vessels and we deliver the cargoes entrusted to us. They tell us where to deliver and we deliver it safely and reliably.

Give us a brief about the Nigerianisation level of the NSML personnel. How has NSML added value to the NIMASA NSDP programme? How many cadets have you taken onboard? How many cadets have had their seatime on NSML vessels?

We have a Nigerianisation objective, or goal, and that was defined a very long time ago. We are a Nigerian company, and we were created to provide opportunities for Nigerian seafarers to participate in the LNG shipping industry. We defined the Nigerianisation objective. At every moment, we want to have 85 per cent Nigerians of our crew on board our vessels. That is the baseline objective, but underpinning that objective is also the desire to ensure that, at every time, we have a full complement of 100 per cent crew that can run our vessels.

Does it mean that our crew will do 100 per cent every time? No, we’ll have a complement. The question is, why are we keeping 15 per cent? Again, it’s about ensuring that we are open to the world. The shipping industry, by its nature, opens up to the world. You can’t be insular. When I talk about standards, it’s a global standard, and you want to have a cross-fertilization of cultures and ideas. That was why we kept 15 per cent in order to have other nationalities, and today, we have Ukrainians, Indians, Malaysians, and Philippines on our vessels, and it helps. It is one family over there. Everybody is an NSML staff member. They go on board, they work together, they collaborate, they run the vessels, and they run it professionally. We were able to attain our 85 per cent two years ago.

What it means is, when we say we have an objective, is it static? No, the conditions are not static. Some years, we may be at 90 per cent and some years, we may fall back, but because we have that objective, even when we fall back, we meet up. For example, people will leave and people will be promoted. We will have additional vessels to manage, and yes, we have been growing the vessels under our management consistently. We just took a new advanced mega-vessel called Axios. It’s a sister vessel of the Arcturus. Recall that we took delivery of Arcturus last year. We took a new one just last month and it is something we’re proud about. It is one of the most advanced LNG vessels in operations in the world today. As small as we are, we are one of the few technical ship managers with those kinds of vessels under management.

We’re providing opportunities for Nigerians to sail on those vessels. From a Nigerian point of view, we are very happy with where we are as a company. We’ve met our targets. We aim to exceed those targets. But from the office side, we are 100 per cent Nigerians in the office. The entire leadership, the entire crew and staff in the office are Nigerians.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is the co-sponsor of Nigerian cadets under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP). Part of their certification programme is to go on board vessels and have their sea time. That is a very fundamental aspect of their certification. They go to the colleges first, then they go on board, and then they go back to the colleges for their final exams. We, in conjunction with NIMASA, have been one of the most consistent, if not the largest. I don’t want to say absolutely the largest because I don’t know what others do. We’ve been one of the most consistent in terms of providing sea time for Nigerian cadets. So far, almost 300 cadets have sailed on our vessels and we take this very important because it is in line with that desire to deepen the Nigerian maritime sector. We are one of the few companies with ocean-going vessels in Nigeria today.

We are the only LNG technical management company, I dare say, in sub-Saharan Africa today. The opportunity that we give them to be on those vessels is actually top-notch. But most importantly, it is also a funnel for us. They come on our vessel, they train on our vessel, we imbibe them with our standards, with our culture, and they go back to their colleges and finish. When the opportunities are there, we can recruit from that group and so far, almost 100 have been recruited within NSML. We’re very proud of that. It’s not just about NIMASA; it’s also about the cadets. We are a solution provider.

I recall the induction programme for the Romanian cadets. Those are people who unfortunately went to Romania, finished, but unfortunately their certifications were not recognized. We stepped in to provide a solution to NIMASA, which is simply that they will go on our vessels, and I think about 65 of them are already on the vessels. They’re about to finish their sea time, and then they will go to a maritime academy in the UK for their certification, which is a bridge programme. We’re exploring multiple ways to provide solutions and provide opportunities.

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Certificate of Competency (CoC) is a very topical issue. We do collaborate with MAN. In actual fact, in 2014, we actually went to MAN, evaluated their curriculum, identified their needs, and supported the upgrading of their facilities. Some of our top management today all went to MAN. The first Nigerian LNG captain, Captain Hambali, went to MAN. We got him from there, and we sent him on further courses. We have a good relationship with MAN. Currently, we developed a programme where we’re taking their sideways; I think we have about 20. For the first time, we took the Student Industrial Working Experience Scheme (SIWES) cadets from the maritime academy.

We have about 20 of them in our offices, all in the essence of trying to ensure that we provide a platform for their training and development. Now, there is a fundamental problem but then, we’re all in the room, and we’re all in business to solve problems, which is the certification, the NIMASA accredited certification. Unfortunately, NIMASA accredited certificate is not recognized internationally for ocean going, except near the coast. So, MAN, as good as they are in terms of their facility and their curriculum, at the moment, has an accreditation recognition problem.

That’s something that we’re discussing and we’re working with NIMASA to find a way to resolve that. It’s more of an organisational issue than anything else. It’s not a quality issue. We believe they are good. It’s just a matter of perception. Unfortunately, because we are ocean going, our vessels call at various international destinations; we cannot have NIMASA trained officers with CoCs on those vessels yet because those certifications are not fully accepted internationally. We were able to resolve the ratings certification. I think we were one of those that worked with NIMASA to resolve the ratings certification, where now Bermuda recognises Nigerian issued Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW). It’s something that we were able to do and that’s why, they can renew it and it’s accepted. That’s why we’re able to employ them on our vessels. We hope to be able to achieve the same with the officers as well.

On the issue of cadets, talking about certification, what is the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) about?

MCOE is the baseline institution for the provision of maritime training. It is an advanced marine training institute. It’s like going to college. We’re not competing with the MAN or other maritime institutions. We are rather complementing. They are the ones that provide the base training and CoC certification. We’ve been accredited for a couple of those courses. MCOE aims to be an advanced maritime training institute that can provide those advanced maritime certification in specific courses. We have aligned ourselves with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). It’s the good standard of maritime certificate accreditation in the world today.

We have a partnership with an institution in the UK .The plan in place this year is to upgrade the MCOE both in terms of facility, resources and courses. The centre itself is 100 per cent accredited by the MCA. Anyone who is a seafarer that needs advanced certification doesn’t have to go to the UK or anywhere. They can come to MCOE as our certificates are accredited by the MCA.

So far, how many people have applied?

It’s a plan. We haven’t implemented it. First of all, we have to upgrade the centre and we’ve started. Part of that is that we have achieved accreditation of two courses. They’ve done the audit of our facility. They’ve identified the things that we need to have. They’ve acknowledged what we have. That’s why they’ve accredited those two courses. But we want to go beyond specific course accreditation. We want to go to full centre accreditation which is why we’re upgrading the facility. We’re increasing the courses and the resources provided to MCOE to be able to do that.

The two courses that have been accredited are the Basic Tanker course, and Liquefied Cargo Operations (LICOS) course. The basic certification that is required to go on a vessel is the Certificate of Competency (CoC). MCOE doesn’t provide the CoC. CoC is a certificate that Maritime Academies provide.

For example, the CoC will not give you a basic gas tanker course. It includes drilling, management, and the e-loading standards. If you don’t have them, you can’t sail on vessels because it complements those ones. Drilling, management, and substation are the courses that we are offering at MCOE. It’s not the full-time maritime courses that you go for like three years. These are basic requirements that meet and complement your certificate. Otherwise, you will not be able to sail on the vessel.

On Green-shipping, where is NSML now?

It’s part of the energy transition. The whole essence of trying to ensure that shipping is decarbonised. For us in Nigeria and in NSML, we actually hold that and believe that too. There are some people that will tell you that energy transition is not an issue but within shipping, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has recognised that carbon emission, CO2 emission, is an issue and there are regulations to ensure that the industry transitions. Now, the main element is the engines and the fuels used. The first part is to try and transit from those fuels that are carbon intensive. For us in NSML, our vessels today are all dual fuel and have the ability to burn gas.

In our operations, at all times, we are burning gas. That in itself reduces the carbon intensity of our operations.

From an industry perspective, there are those who are pushing towards the move towards either renewable or carbon neutral fuels, the hydrogens of this world and the ammonias of this world. All of those discussions are going on, and we are looking at them. Beyond just simply saying this is what it is, it’s about ensuring that it is available and the supply infrastructure is there. That’s a discussion that’s happening not just in Nigeria, within NSML, but globally. There are fuels that will take us to carbon neutrality. Is it readily available? Have the vessels been retrofitted to burn those fuels? All of those discussions are going on. For us, in NSML and within the NLNG Group, we are in recognition of the transition towards green shipping. It’s why we are going through a phased process of fleet renewal.

Essentially, retiring the old steam vessels and replacing them with these new technology vessels that I spoke about. The Aktoras, the Maga, the Mega and the Megi vessels. These are newer technology vessels. They are more efficient and their level of emissions are lower .At the moment, we are a gas company and a gas shipping company. Our vessels today are able to burn gas. That essentially means we are reducing, not eliminating our emissions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

