Ahmed Musa Bows Out Of Super Eagles Duty After Long Service

Ahmed Musa has officially ended his international career with the Super Eagles, closing the chapter on a journey that lasted more than a decade and a half in Nigeria’s national colours.

The former team captain made the decision public on Wednesday through a message shared on his social media pages, where he spoke about his time with the national team and what it meant to him to represent Nigeria.

Musa said the decision did not come lightly, but after careful reflection, he felt the time had come to step aside. He recalled how his story with the Super Eagles began at a very young age, describing a period when he was invited to the U-20, U-23 and senior national teams almost at the same time.

“I was very young and still learning,” he said. “I was always travelling from one camp to another, but I never complained. Anytime Nigeria called me, I answered.

Playing for my country was never a burden.” Over the years, Musa went on to set a national record with 111 appearances for the Super Eagles, making him the most capped player in Nigeria’s football history. He said reaching that milestone remains one of his proudest achievements.