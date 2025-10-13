Ahmed Musa Apologises Over Kano Pillars Vs Shooting Stars Violence

General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, Ahmed Musa, has issued an apology following the violent scenes that marred the club’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday evening.

In a statement released on Monday, Musa described the incident as “heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable,” stressing that the actions of a few unruly supporters do not reflect the true values of the club.

“What transpired against Shooting Stars is heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable. It does not represent the true values, identity, or the proud history of Kano Pillars,” the Super Eagles star said.

Musa, who doubles as a player and administrator, tendered an unreserved apology to the management, players, and fans of Shooting Stars, as well as to the match officials, the NPFL board, and football lovers across Nigeria and beyond.

“Violence has no place in football. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, and goes against everything this beautiful sport stands for,” he added.

He assured that Kano Pillars FC would collaborate with relevant authorities to identify and sanction those responsible for the violence, emphasizing that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“We understand that apologies alone are not enough. Words must be followed by action. We will take strong internal measures to ensure this never happens again,” he stated.

Musa also appealed directly to Kano Pillars’ supporters, urging them to demonstrate their loyalty through discipline, respect, and passion, not violence.

“True support is shown not through violence, but through respect, passion, and discipline. This must be a turning point for us,” he said.

The NPFL management is expected to review the match reports and may impose sanctions on Kano Pillars, including possible fines, point deductions, or stadium bans.

Ahmed Musa however pledged that the club would restore trust and the true spirit of football in Kano and across Nigeria.