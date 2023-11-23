Ahman Pategi Varsity Names Gbolagade New Vice Chancellor

The management of the Ahman Pategi University, Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State has announced the appointment of Professor Kazeem Alagbe Gbolagade as the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday by the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, OON.

According to him, Professor Gbolagade’s appointment takes effect from March 1st, 2024.

The new helmsman will be taking over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Mahfouz Adedimeji, who will bow out from Ahman Pategi University on February 28, 2024.

She said: “The appointment of Gbolagade of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Information & Communication Technology, Kwara State University, Malete, is in line with the institution’s law,” adding that the

appointment is for a single period of five years.

The Pro Chancellor added that the appointment conferred on the new Vice Chancellor membership of the University Council, Chairmanship of the University Senate and other statutory boards/agencies as enshrined in the institution’s statute.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

While describing the appointment as well-deserved, the Pro Chancellor expressed optimism that the new Vice Chancellor would justify the confidence reposed in him through his contributions towards building a solid foundation for the University.

A letter signed by the Registrar of Ahman Pategi University, reads in part: “I am pleased to formally convey to you on behalf of the Founder, Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of the University of your formal appointment as the Vice Chancellor of Ahman Patigi University (APU), Patigi, with effect from 1st of March, 2024. Please note that for continuity reason, you will work with the outgoing Vice Chancellor from now till 28th of February, 2024 when the outgoing Vice Chancellor will bow out of APU.”

It would be recalled that Gbolagade had served as the Head of Department of Computer Science, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete from 2014 to 2021.

He was appointed in November 2015 as the Provost, College of Information and Communication Technology in the institution until the College name was changed to Faculty in 2020 when he was appointed the pioneer Dean of the Faculty of ICT. Gbolagade also served on KWASU Governing Council between March 2017 and April, 2020.

Before joining KWASU as a Full Professor in 2014, Prof Gbolagade was the Head of Department of Computer Science (2009 -2011), the Campus Postgraduate Coordinator (2008 -2011), the Dean, Faculty of Mathematical Sciences (2011 – 2014), Dean -in-Charge, Navrongo Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) (2011-2014). All these positions from UDS, Navrongo, Ghana.

He has supervised 22 PhD students to completion 6 of whom are already at Professorial cadres.

He has reviewed many lectures for Professorial and Senior Lecturership positions.

He has also served as an external examiner for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes both within and outside Nigeria.

Prof. Gbolagade has served as either a panel member or chairman of the National Accreditation Board of Ghana as well as National Universities Commission, Nigeria.

Prof Gbolagade has received several research grants at local and international level.

Prof. Gbolagade is a member of several academic societies and he is a Chartered Information Technology Practitioner of the Computer Registration Council of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Nigerian Computer Society (FNCS), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (FCILG) and a Fellow of the Pan African Institute for Community Development (FPAN).

The erudite Scholar has over 150 academic publications and has travelled widely, presented papers in the following countries: Ghana, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Spain, The Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium, Macau (China), Mexico and USA ( California and Tennessee).